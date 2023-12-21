IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs South Africa Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

The do-or-die ODI game of the 3-match series between India and South Africa is set to take place at the Boland Park, Paarl on Thursday (December 21). So far, both teams have won a game each and it is the third game which will decide the series winner between KL Rahul's Men in Blue and Aiden Markram's Proteas. India won the first game in dominant fashion by 8 wickets and South Africa took revenge in the second game a stylish victory as well.

"We trust in each individual's games and each individual's gameplan and what they feel is comfortable with - that's what we tell them, there's no right or wrong in cricket and you trust the players to come up with their own gameplans. There was a bit of help in the first 10 overs and we beat the bat a lot, one edge we did not hold on to, had we taken that we could have put pressure on them. We leave what happens on the ground and try and focus on the next one," KL Rahul said after losing the second game. (ICC ODI Rankings: Babar Azam Reclaims No 1 Spot From Shubman Gill, Check Where Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Are Placed Here)

Here are all the details of the upcoming match between India and South Africa:

When will the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India and South Africa will take place on December 21, Thursday.

Where will 3rd ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The 3rd ODI between India and South Africa will be played at Boland Park, Paarl.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match?

India vs South Africa match will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match?

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs South Africa matches live in India. You can also watch the India tour of South Africa on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

South Africa's ODI squad: Aiden Markram (C), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

India: Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (c & wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.