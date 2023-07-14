Virat Kohli Accuses West Indies Captain Kraigg Brathwaite Of ‘Chucking’, Heard On Camera Saying ‘Bhatta Fenk Raha Hai’

Former India captain Virat Kohli has potentially raised another story after Day 2 of the 1st Test against West Indies at Roseau in Dominica on Thursday. Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 36 off 96 balls at stumps on second, was heard saying on stump mic, ‘bhatta fenk raha hai’.

With all-rounder and off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall off the field, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite was forced to bring himself into the attack in the 48th over of the Indian innings. Brathwaite bowls off-spin and was an useful option on the slow-turning Dominica track.

It was then that Kohli was heard on the stump mic talking to his partner in Hindi, saying, “Bhatta phenk raha hai“, which means ‘he is throwing bricks’, implying that Brathwaite was possibly chucking and that his action might not be legal.



Is Kraigg Brathwaite's action legal?

Brathwaite’s bowling action had been reported as suspect during a Test series against India back in 2019. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed in September 2019 that the bowling action of West Indies cricketer Kraigg Brathwaite has been found to be legal, and the player can continue bowling in international cricket.

Brathwaite, who bowls off-spin, had been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during the second Test against India in Kingston that ended on September 2. He subsequently underwent a bowling assessment in Loughborough on 14 September, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

West Indies skipper Brathwaite has turned out in 85 Tests so far for the West Indies and picked up 29 wickets at an average of 51.65 with a best of 6/29. Meanwhile, Kohli was especially watchful during his innings against West Indies at Dominica.

After taking 81 balls to score his first boundary, Kohli was seen in a viral video sarcastically celebrating.

Calling it a night! That celebration by @imVkohli after hitting his first boundary on the 81st ball.

#INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND

Kohli, who is the only batter with over 4,000 runs in T20Is, has 8,515 Test runs and 12,898 runs in ODIs. The Indian batter also scripted history with his small cameo against the West Indies on Day 2 at Dominica. Kohli has become the fifth-highest run-getter for India in the history of Test cricket.

The former India captain has surpassed legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag (8,503) on the elite list. Kohli is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122) and VVS Laxman (8,781) on the elite list. Kohli remained unbeaten on 36 off 96 balls on Day 2 of the Dominica Test.