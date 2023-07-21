WI: 228-5 (108) | IND VS WI 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Day To Start Thirty Minutes Early
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: WI survived Day 3 with the loss of 4 wickets.
At the end of day 2, Windies seemed to be in a happier position. India had amassed a total of 438 runs, but the Windies openers provided a solid start by putting up 71 runs for the first wicket before Chanderpaul fell to a fuller delivery from Jadeja. However, McKenzie and Brathwaite held their ground and performed well thereafter.
Looking ahead to day 3, India faces a challenging workload as the wicket is on the slower side. It is likely that the spinners, Ashwin and Jadeja, will shoulder most of the bowling responsibilities. Patience is the key to success on this wicket, as pointed out by Kohli.
Windies displayed great patience, preventing India from reaching the 500-run mark. Kirk McKenzie has been positive in his approach and will aim to build on that momentum on day 3. Meanwhile, Brathwaite has a method that has worked well for him, and he will continue to grind out the opposition.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs West Indies 2nd Test match Day 3 HERE.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: Stumps
India did not want to bowl with spinners in bad light. A good day for the Rohit Sharma-led side but they would have hoped for better given their recent performance. West Indies will continue their innings on Day 4 tomorrow.
WI: 229/5 (108 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: 18 overs left
18 overs for today's play and West Indies currently have a partnership of 20 off 57 balls between Alick Athanaze 38 (110) and Jason Holder 11 (32).
WI: 228/5 (107 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: Holder with hopes
Jason Holder has a lot to do for his team with five wickets down, West Indies trail by 219 runs at the moment. Mukesh Kumar and Mohammed Siraj attack the stumps for India.
WI: 219/5 (102.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3: Holder comes in
Play resumes as Jason Holder walks out with Alick Athanaze after the rain stoppage. India bring in R Ashwin into the attack for the first over after rain.
WI: 210/5 (99 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3: Good news
Covers are coming off and the umpires will come out for an inspection very soon. Good news is that if the play begins in a while, fans will have at least one hour of cricket action.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3: Rain stops play
Joshua Da Silva ourt bowled by Mohammed Siraj, what an inswinging delivery by the India pacer to get another wicket just before rain stops play.
WI: 208/5 (97.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3: 200-mark crossed
West Indies have crossed the 200-run mark and it looks like they will eye atleast 350 runs on the board in the second or more if things stay like like.
WI: 208/4 (97 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3: Siraj into the attack
Mohammed Siraj joins Ravindra Jadeja in the attack for India as Athanaze and Da Silva take the Test approach against the opposition. The question is, how long can they defend this stand.
WI: 197/4 (94 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: India on top
India on top of this contest at the moment with West Indies four down. Athanaze and Da Silva in the middle have a big responsibility up their shoulders.
WI: 192/4 (90.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: Play resumes
Play resumes after Tea Break and West Indies have lost another wicket as Jermaine Blackwood 20 (92) is caught by Ajinkya Rahane bowled by Ravindra Jadeja.
WI: 179/4 (89 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: West Indies 3 down
WI are 3 down at tea break on day 3 against India. West Indies are with Blackwood and Athanaze in the middle with the partnership of 17 off 80 balls.
WI: 174/3 (86 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: West Indies trail by 265 runs
West Indies with Alick Athanaze and Jermaine Blackwood in the middle as Jadeja and Unadkat attack the stumps looking for wickets.
WI: 171/3 (83.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: India looking for wickets
India hungry for wickets at the moment but West Indies batters play smartly in the middle. R Ashwin and Jadeja continue attack for Team India.
WI: 169/3 (80.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: Ashwin, Jadeja on the charge
Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin attack the stumps for India looking to get more wickets in this second session. Athanaze and Blackwood in the middle for West Indies.
WI: 160/3 (77.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: Gone!
Kraigg Brathwaite 75 (235) out bowled by R Ashwin. That is the reason he is the number 1 bowler in Test cricket at the moment. He delivers when the captain needs him.
WI: 157/3 (75 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: Brathwaite closing in on ton
Kraigg Brathwaite is inching close to his century, he is batting 71 off 232 balls with 4 boundaries at the moment frustrating the Indian side.
WI: 157/2 (72.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: WI bounce back
West Indies on their way back in this contest with Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood in the middle batting brilliantly so far.
WI: 150/2 (69 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI: West Indies steady
West Indies looking for a way to bounce back in this contest with Blackwood and Brathwaite in the middle. India continue attack with Siraj and Ashwin.
WI: 142/2 (65 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI: Siraj comes in
Mohammed Siraj replaces Mukesh Kumar to find some wickets for the Rohit Sharma-led side. West Indies keen on not giving any wickets before lunch.
WI: 140/2 (63 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test: WI shift gear
West Indies shift gear as they take 12 runs off that R Ashwin over to get things going. Both batters look comfortable at the moment but they cannot afford any mistakes at this stage of the game.
WI: 139/2 (59.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test: WI trail by 316
West Indies trail by 316 runs at the moment with Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood in the middle. Mukesh Kumar and R Ashwin continue the attack for India.
WI: 122/2 (57.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies: Play resumes
Jermaine Blackwood walks in at number for the West Indies as play resumes on Day 3 of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test. Braithwaite on the other end has completed his fifty.
WI: 120/2 (54 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: Good news
The sky is clear now and the covers are already off, we will have the game resumption in a while. Stay tuned. West Indies have a big task up their sleeves when this contest begins.
LIVE India vs West Indies: Rain stops again
Rain has stopped again and hopefully it will not come back now as the players can be seen chatting with smiles on their faces at the sidelines. Play should begin soon.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: Bad news
The rain is back and the groundstaff are running with the covers coming back on the field. Unexpected in Trinidad today but seems like we will have to wait for this match to begin again.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: Covers coming off
The rain has stopped and the covers are coming off. It will take a while to get the ground conditions suitable for playing cricket, the umpires are walking out to have an inspection.
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Rain stops play
Mukesh Kumar has got the wicket of Kirk McKenzie 32 (57), he is caught behind by Ishan Kishan but rain has stopped play at Trinidad.
WI: 117/2 (51.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3: Mukesh comes in
Debutant Mukesh Kumar comes into the attack for India searching for that first breakthrough of Day 3 to get his team going.
WI: 116/1 (49.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: Brathwaite near fifty
Kraigg Brathwaite is slowly inching close to complete his fifty and a pretty brilliant one as well. He is batting on 45 off 141 balls at the moment with 4 boundaries.
WI: 112/1 (46.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3: Good start for WI
West Indies are off to a fine start as both batters look in good rhythm at the moment and the wicket does not have much to offer for the Indian bowlers at the moment. Siraj and Unadkar will continue the attack for India.
WI: 98/1 (44.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: Action begins
Kirk McKenzie and Kraigg Brathwaite resume West Indies innings on Day 3 as Jaydev Unadkat attacks the stumps for Team India. Siraj will bowl the second over.
WI: 89/1 (42.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: West Indies trail by 352
West Indies currently trail by 352 runs with Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie in the middle. India spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be key for India for today's play.
LIVE India vs West Indies: Kohli's legacy
Virat Kohli is the second highest run getter for Team India in their history. He is behind one man, the great Sachin Tendulkar but his 76th Hundred tells a lot about his career so far for India. Checkout the full list of top scorers in all format for India below.
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test: India bowlers need to shine
India bowlers will need to put out a brilliant performance for their team and captain Rohit Sharma on Day 3 as West Indies will resume their innings at 86/1 on Day 3.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3: Brathwaite key for West Indies
Kraigg Brathwaite will be key for the West Indies on Day 3 against West Indies as the hosts are looking for a solid reply to India's 438 runs scored in the first innings.
WI: 86/1 (41 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 3: Perfect chance for young WI batters to score big, says Saba Karim
Former India wicketkeeper and BCCI GM Saba Karim believes young West Indies batters have chance to score big runs on Day 3 of 2nd Test vs India. “This is a perfect opportunity for the young West Indian side to build a first innings score and at least get into this Test match. They must apply some more pressure on the Indian bowlers on a wicket like this, and you expect this young West Indian batting line up to come good,” Saba Karim told Jio Cinema.
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli equals Jacques Kallis
Virat Kohli registered his 12th century against West Indies across formats. This is the joint-second most century for a batter against West Indies across formats, he shares this feat along with Jacques Kallis who too has scored 12 centuries. Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar tops the list with 13 centuries.
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli surpasses Brian Lara's record
Former India captain Virat Kohli surpassed West Indian legend Brian Lara with most centuries at the No. 4 position in Test cricket. Kohli now has 25 tons at the number four position while Lara had 24. Only Sachin Tendulkar (44), Jacques Kallis (35) and Mahela Jayawardene (30) are ahead of Kohli now.
LIVE Updates IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 3: Who Is Leading Wicket-Taker In Series?
R Ashwin is the leading wicket-taker in the series with 12 wickets. He got them all in the first Test and should pick some more in the ongoing second Test. Ravindra Jadeja follows him at second with six wickets from 2 matches. West Indies' Jomel Warrican is at third spot with 4 wickets.
India vs WI 2nd Test LIVE: Kohli On How India Can Bowl Out WI
Virat Kohli says that India bowlers need to be patient on slow pitch in Port of Spain.
"The wicket is slow. We have to be patient. Wickets in bunches won't come. If we can stay in the game and put the scoring rate down, hopefully we can get a few wickets."
India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE: Lara Attracts Fans At Stadium
Brian Lara was the centre of attraction for many kids who had come to watch the 2nd day's action of the ongoing India vs West Indies Test match. This picture here is a proof.
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE: Saba Karim had an advice for India bowlers.
Ex-BCCI selector Saba Karims aid that pace bowlers need to work out different plans all the time but aded that most of the work on day 3 needs to be done by spinners. "Short-ball tactics may also become effective or bowling the one-wicket line may also help. We saw what the West Indian pace bowlers did to the Indian side. They angled away from the left-hander. A similar kind of tactic can be employed by the young Indian pace bowling attack. But, I think there’s a lot of work ahead on Day Three for the spin duo for Jadeja and R Ashwin,” Karim said.
LIVE Score IND vs WI Day 3: India fielding coach hails Kohli
Team India's fielding coach praised Virat Kohli for continuing to stay disciplined for 10 years. Fielding coach T Dilip said that Kohli is the most attacking fielder in the Indian team and youngsters look up to him.
India vs West Indies: When Does Day 3 Start?
The Day 3 is likely to be the big turning point in this match. West Indies are batting well and it will be interesting to see how the day unfolds. The Day starts at 7.30 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updates from IND vs WI 2nd Test day 3.
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: How Far Is Ashwin From 500 Test Wickets?
Ashwin has picked up 486 wickets in 94 matches. He is still 14 away from entering the 500 club. Picking 14 in a match looks unlikely. It seems Ashwin will have to wait till the year end to complete the 500 Test wickets.
India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE: Leading run-scorers in series
Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently leading the charts with a total of 228 runs from 2 matches. He averages 114 in his first Test series. Virat Kohli is second in the list with 197 runs from 2 innings followed by skipper Rohit Sharma, who has 183 runs from 2 innings.
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: All Eyes On R Ashwin
All eyes will be on R Ashwin on Day 3 of the the 2nd Test. The off-spinner got 12 wickets in the last match and Rohit Sharma will pin hopes on him for quick wickets on morning of the third day's play.
IND VS WI Day 3 LIVE: Kohli Brings Joy For Local Fans
Virat Kohli's century on Day 2 provided entertainment to many of his fans present at the stadium. BCCI recorded their video and posted it on their social media account.
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Spinners Vs WI Batters
Ravindra Jadejs struck late to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul. But Kirk McKenzie and Brathwaite keep WI on top. They have played the spiners- Jadeja and Ashwin - well so far. Day 3 will be all about the West Indians looking to tackle the spin challenge from Indians.
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE: All Eyes On WI Skipper Brathwaite
West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite is a solid batter. He has got off to a decent start in the 2nd innings, taking his own time to build the innings. He is currently batting on 37 off 128 deliveries. West Indies will want their skipper to keep going in this innings to help the hosts take control of the match.
IND vs WI LIVE: Ashwin Delivers With Bat In Hand
Jadeja struck a fine 61 before Ashwin smashed 56 off just 78 deliveries that included 8 fours. These runs came at a good strike rate of 71.79 too. His contribution was a big factor in Indian total going past 400.
IND vs WI 2nd Test LIVE score: Kohli Slams Critics After Hundred
On not scoring a ton overseas for 5 years, Kohli said that he does not look at his career like how outsiders do. He said, "These are things for others to talk. I have got 15 hundreds away from home, that's not a bad record. I have got more hundreds away than at home. The key is to do well to the best of my ability. We haven't played 30 matches away from home and I have got a few fifty-plus scores. I want to contribute as much as possible. If I get 50 the feeling is I missed out on a 100, if I get 120 the feeling is I missed out on a double hundred. These stats and milestones mean nothing in 15 years' time, what they will remember is if I left an impact or not. "
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE: Jay Shah praises Kohli
BCCI secretary Jay Shah was full of praise for Kohli after his record-breaking ton in 2nd Test: He wrote on Twitter to wish Kohli: "What a legendary milestone, what a remarkable knock! __ Congratulations, @imVkohli, on smashing a century in your 500th international match! Your dedication and brilliance on the field are truly unmatched. Here's to many more centuries and records in your illustrious career!"
IND vs WI 2nd Test LIVE: West Indies Still Have Long Way To Go
The 2nd Test between India and West Indies at Port of Spain is well poised at the moment. Openers Brathwaite and Chanderpaul did well to take WI to 86 for 1 at the end of Day 2. But Windies still trail by 352 runs and must bat all day today to get a thick lead over India, going into the 2nd innings.
IND 438
WI 86/1 (41)
Day 2: Stumps - West Indies trail by 352 runs
IND vs WI LIVE: Kohli Goes Past Tendulkar
Virat Kohli scored his 76th international ton in his 500th match. This Test vs WI also happens to be the 100th between India and West Indies. Not just that, Kohli has now also gone past Tendulkar's one record.
Check how Kohli has bettered Tendulkar after scoring his 76th century.
India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE: Windies fight with bat
After Kohli scored his 76th international ton, West Indies have shown great fightback with the bat in hand. India have their task cut out to bowl them out and take lead in the 1st innings. Let's see how things go on third day of the Test.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3: West Indies Fights Back
Windies are happier at the end of day 2. India scored 438 runs, but Windies' openers did well, making 71 runs together before Chanderpaul got out. McKenzie and Brathwaite played nicely too. Tomorrow, India's bowlers face a tough task as the pitch is slow. Spinners Ashwin and Jadeja will bowl most of the overs. Patience is essential on this pitch, as Kohli also mentioned. Windies' patience paid off, as they stopped India from reaching 500 runs. McKenzie wants more runs on day 3, while Brathwaite will keep grinding against the opposition.
LIVE Score WI 86/1 (41) CRR: 2.1
Day 2: Stumps - West Indies trail by 352 runs
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test: India all out for 438
Team India are all out for 438 runs as R Ashwin departs after scoring a fifty. Kemar Roach takes the final wicket for West Indies as the Tea break has been taken now.
IND: 438 (128 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Hello and welcome
Follow the LIVE updates from the Day 3 action of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test taking place in Trinidad. India are in complete control of this contest as West Indies look to find a way back in this contest.
IND: 430/9 (127.2 Overs)