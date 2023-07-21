WI: 228-5 (108) | IND VS WI 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Day To Start Thirty Minutes Early

At the end of day 2, Windies seemed to be in a happier position. India had amassed a total of 438 runs, but the Windies openers provided a solid start by putting up 71 runs for the first wicket before Chanderpaul fell to a fuller delivery from Jadeja. However, McKenzie and Brathwaite held their ground and performed well thereafter.

Looking ahead to day 3, India faces a challenging workload as the wicket is on the slower side. It is likely that the spinners, Ashwin and Jadeja, will shoulder most of the bowling responsibilities. Patience is the key to success on this wicket, as pointed out by Kohli.

Windies displayed great patience, preventing India from reaching the 500-run mark. Kirk McKenzie has been positive in his approach and will aim to build on that momentum on day 3. Meanwhile, Brathwaite has a method that has worked well for him, and he will continue to grind out the opposition.



