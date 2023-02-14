Highlights | IND-W vs WI-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
India-W Vs West Indies-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur’s team will be aiming for a better show in second game at the Newlands in Cape Town today (February 15).
Team India have begun the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on a positive note after a seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan last week. They will be up against former champions West Indies Women cricket team in their second match of Group B in their second match of the tournament at the Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday (February 15). The Indian side will be boosted by the return of vice-captain Smriti Mandhana as she recovered from injury.
A couple of days after first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, cricketers from both sides will have to shift their focus on the serious business of the World Cup now. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side have much tougher challenges coming up with the dangerous England Women team waiting for them next.
The West Indies have, of course, lost their first match of the tournament to the English side, losing by seven wickets. India will look to keep up their dominance to try and qualify for the semifinal stage.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match here.
Harmanpreet Kaur after winning an important game vs West Indies
It was a great day for us. Whatever we were expecting, we were able to do especially our bowling. We discussed about Deepti's bowling in the team meeting and she was not happy with the last game, the bowling coach helped her and today she got the results. She (Richa) has been great for us. She's someone who can pull the game for us and we are really happy that she is in that touch. We are happy with the two results and want to continue this rhythm in the next game.
Deepti Sharma after winning player of the match award
I feel good. What we discussed in the meeting and the plans I had against the West Indies batters, we were able to apply that in the middle. That is a milestone and I am happy with the achievement (first Indian to 100 T20I wickets). I am focusing on the rest of the World Cup games. There is a bit of turn in this surface and I focus on bowling stump to stump.
LIVE INDW vs WIW World Cup score and updates
An expert run-chase by India. It was important to keep their heads down and complete the task at hand because the goal would never present a problem to them. They got off to a fast start thanks to Shafali, but India lost three wickets after scoring only 43 runs. Richa engaged in her natural game as Harmanpreet lowered anchor. They made a 72-run partnership by precisely complementing one another. Richa continued to be unblemished and, like against Pakistan, helped India cross the finish line. Despite being skilled with the ball, Matthews and Ramharack did not receive much assistance from the other players. In addition, Taylor, the most seasoned player for West Indies, had an injury, and Matthews eventually retired as well.
India win by 6 wickets
India secures a 6-wicket victory as Richa Ghosh hits another four. The women's team in blue celebrates their consecutive wins.
LIVE INDW vs WIW World Cup score and updates
Chinelle Henry returns to the attack with a four after bowling just one over for 14 runs. When the short ball came her way, Richa Ghosh was prepared and mockingly plucked it away. "She enters the room with a lot of confidence. She plays those aggressive shots with great enjoyment and carries no baggage from the past "- In a message box, Mithali Raj refers to Richa Ghosh. 102/3, India; INDW In 26 balls, women must score 16 runs.
LIVE INDW vs WIW World Cup score and updates
Harmanpreet Kaur scores a splendid boundary off Afy Fletcher's loose delivery with a sweep shot towards the square leg. The score is now 91/3 (13.5 overs) for India.
IND 91/3 (13.5 overs)
LIVE INDW vs WIW World Cup score and updates
India require 53 to win as West Indies go in search of wickets _
Follow LIVE _: https://t.co/kQpGPcjbyu #WIvIND | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp pic.twitter.com/0TOdeD0aq4
— ICC (@ICC) February 15, 2023
India 3 down
India 3 down in chase as Shafali Verma 28 (23) departs, caught by Afy Fletcher bowled by Ramharack. West Indies in the driving seat of the contest at the moment.
INDW - 43/3 (7.3 Overs)
India 2 down
India women 2 down in their chase as Jemimah Rodrigues departs, caught and bowled by Matthews. West Indies on top at the moment as India lose 2 wickets under 6 overs.
INDW: 40/2 (5.5 Overs)
GONE!
Smriti Mandhana 10 (7) stumped by K Ramharack. India on the backfoot now as star opener Mandhana departs. West Indies get the big fish they were looking for.
INDW: 32/1 (3.4 Overs)
India begin chase
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma begin India's chase of 119 runs. West Indies off to a bad start as the first over goes for 14 runs.
IND-W: 14/0 (1 Overs)
West Indies finish at 118/6
West Indies women finish at runs 118 after 20 overs. What a contest we have on the cards at the moment as India need 119 runs to win now. All eyes will be on star batter Smriti Mandhana who has returned from injury after missing the first world cup game for India.
West Indies eye big total
West Indies batter eye big total with Shabika Gajnabi and Chedean Nation in the middle. Pooja Vastrakar into the attack from the Indian bowling.
WIW - 101/4 (17.1 Overs)
LIVE INDW vs WIW World Cup score and updates
GONE!
Campbelle 30 (36) caught by Mandhana bowled by Deepti Sharma. Finally! India break the partnership as Deepti strikes for the women in blue. West Indies on the backfoot now as Deepti takes another one!
Taylor 42 (40) LBW by Sharma.
WIW - 78/3 (14 Overs)
WI on top
West Indies batters have changed the game since the first wicket. India look clueless at the moment. Pooja Vastrakar brought into the attack by Harmanpreet Kaur.
WIW - 74/1 (12.5 Overs)
WI keep India on backfoot
West Indies women batters Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle keep India on their toes as they save wickets until the end. Renuka Thakur into the attack for West Indies.
WIW - 53/1 (10.1 Overs)
West Indies bounce back
West Indies women bounce back with Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle. India desperately searching for a wicket and to break this partnership. Deepti Sharma comes into the attack.
WIW - 48/1 (9 Overs)
Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle Steady WI's Ship
Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle steady West Indies ship after losing an early wicket. India bowlers continue to attack for wickets but West Indies batter come up with great response playing some smart cricketing shots.
WIW - 27/1 (5.4 Overs)
GONE!
Matthews 2 (6) caught by Richa Ghosh bowled by Pooja Vastrakar. India get the early wicket they were looking for. Brilliant start for the women in blue. West Indies lose their skipper early in the innings.
WIW - 4/1 (2.1 Overs)
Here we go!
Matthews and Taylor open the batting for West Indies as Renuka Thakur attacks the stumps for India. India look for early wickets as West Indies look for early runs.
WI-W: 1/0 (0.2 Overs)
Playing XI
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh
West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams(w), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman
Toss report
India will field first as West Indies win the toss and opt to bat first.
Toss coming up shortly
India women captain Harmanpreet Kaur and West Indies women skipper Hayley Matthews will be coming out for toss shortly. The toss will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).
Kaur and co eye win
India women cricket team had a successful outing in their first game of the T20 World Cup 2023 against Pakistan and now they will eye a win against West Indies women as well. Smriti Mandhana is also likely to return to the side.
Predicted XI
India Women: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Devika Vaidya, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar
West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Rashada Williams (wk), Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shekera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation
Will toss matter?
Will winning toss matter in this contest? Out of the 29 T20 matches played at the venue, the team batting first have won 9 times whereas the side chasing have won it 18 times. The captain who will win will surely look to bowl first.
Weather report
Good news for cricket fans is that there is a very less possibility of rain during the match between India women and West Indies women. The weather at the venue is expected to be humid with a predicted temperature around 22 degrees celsius.
Pitch report
The Newlands in Cape Town pitch is known for being pace-friendly in the men's matches. However, in the Wome's World Cup, spinners have dominated the contest in all three games played at the venue so far. The average score of first innings is 135 runs.
Deol or Yashika?
Harleen Deol or Yashika Bhatia, India women cricket team have a huge call to make ahead of the clash against West Indies women cricket team. Star batter Smriti Mandhana is likely to return to the squad after missing the Pakistan clash and one player from the eleven against Pakistan will get dropped.
Kaur and co eye win
Indian women cricket team will look to continue their winning momentum in the T20 World Cup 2023 as they are set to face West Indies women on Wednesday (February 15). India began their World Cup journey with a promising victory over rivals Pakistan.
India Women vs WI Women T20 World Cup 2023: Shafali Verma or Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur or Shemaine Campbelle, check Dream11 predictions
Harmanpreet Kaur or Shemaine Campbelle, Shafali Verma or Hayley Matthews, who should be you top Dream11 Fantasy Picks.
Check India Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Picks HERE.
IND-W vs WI-W: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's lean patch
In her last 10 innings in T20 World Cup matches, Harmanpreet Kaur has failed to surpass 20 runs. The Indian captain was dismissed for just 16 in their last match against Pakistan women team last week. Her scores: 14*, 7, 43, 16, 2, 8, 1, 15, 4, 16. Can Harmanpreet turn around her poor form against West Indies women?
India Women vs West Indies Women: Harmanpreet Kaur's side hold the edge
India Women lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against West Indies Women 12-8. The two teams met twice earlier this year, with India emerging victorious on both occasions. Can India continue their supremacy in their T20 World Cup 2023 match in Cape Town today?
IND-W vs WI-W: Bowling coach Troy Cooley backs Deepti Sharma
Team India bowling coach Troy Cooley has come out in support of all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who conceded 39 runs in her 4 overs in India's first T20 World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan last week. "Well, as you know, she (Deepti) is an exceptional player and she bowled three overs in the powerplay, one at the death with three fielders out. So, we know that those are high-pressure times, but you know, who better to give the ball to than someone like Deepti? The conversations are really, you know, did you bowl the ball you want? Did you have the field you wanted? And away you go. So, you know, we let things go as much as we can, but the girls are very good at reviewing their own performances."
India Women vs West Indies Women: Check Live Streaming details
Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India will take on former champions West Indies in their second match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.
Check When & Where to watch IND-W vs WI-W T20 World Cup 2023 match HERE.
IND-W vs WI-W, T20 World Cup: Coach Troy Cooley gives update on Smriti Mandhana
In a good news for the Indian team, Smriti Mandhana will be available for selection in the T20 World Cup 2022 match against West Indies. "I think, yeah, she (Mandhana) has been working very hard," Cooley said. "And I think from today, it'll obviously be assessed after today, but she did everything she was needed to be done today. And I think, yeah, from us, we look at how she pulls up. But we're pretty confident that she got through the session today and did everything she needed to do."
IND-W vs WI-W: Head to head
India has won 12 out of 20 matches and lost 8 matches against West Indies in WT20Is. Recently, they faced each other twice in the Women's T20I tri-series in South Africa, where India emerged victorious on both occasions. India's previous defeat against West Indies dates back to November 22, 2016.
IND-W vs WI-W: Pitch Report
This fixture will take place at The Newlands in Cape Town, known for being a batting-friendly venue with an average first innings total of 149. Additionally, the spinners have proven to be highly effective in the ongoing T20 World Cup matches played here. Fans can catch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports Network at 6:30 PM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar, which requires a paid subscription.
IND-W vs WI-W: Points Table
Team India, captained by the charismatic Harmanpreet Singh, is presently ranked second in Group B, barely behind England, with West Indies finishing last in the division. India will look to build on their morale-boosting victory against Pakistan, especially without their star player Smriti Mandhana, when they take on West Indies in their second game at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on February 15 at the Newlands Cricket Ground.
IND-W vs WI-W: What happend in last game?
In their opening game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, the India women's cricket team stunned Pakistan by a surprising margin of 7 wickets to start their campaign. India's next opponent in the competition, West Indies, was defeated by England.
IND-W vs WI-W Predicted Playing XI
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol/Yastika Bhatiya, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.
IND-W vs WI-W Live Streaming
India women vs West Indies women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network and live streamed on Hotstar.
IND-W vs WI-W Dream11
Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Shafali Verma (IND-W), Hayley Matthews (WI-W), Shemaine Campbelle (WI-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team
IND-W vs WI-W: Smriti Mandhana boost for 2nd game?
Smriti Mandhana, who became the costliest cricketer in the first-ever Women's Premier League auction on Monday, should be fit-enough to play her first match of the Women's T20 World Cup. The Indian opener missed the first game against Pakistan Women due to injury. Harmanpreet Kaur will be hoping that her deputy is back for the second game against the Windies.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women vs West Indies Women cricket team in Cape Town.
