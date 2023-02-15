India Women vs West Indies Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch IND-W vs WI-W ICC T20 World Cup Match Online and on TV?

Having got the better of Pakistan in the lung-opener, India would endeavour to put up an improved bowling show against West Indies in their second Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match in Cape Town on Wednesday (February 15). The Indian batters, without vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, managed to complete their highest successful chase in the T20 World Cup in the win against Pakistan.

Mandhana missed the tie against Pakistan owing to a finger injury but the star opener is likely to be back in the team against the West Indies, who are coming off a big loss against England, as she came through a pre-match training session unscathed. India bowling coach Troy Cooley is hopeful that Mandhana will be fit to make her first appearance in the tournament.

“She has been working very hard and she will be assessed after training. She did everything that needed to be done and we are pretty confident she got through the session OK,” Cooley said.

The Indian bowlers were guilty of taking their foot off the pedal in the back end of the innings, allowing Pakistan to score 91 runs in the second half of their innings.

India Women vs West Indies Women ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Predicted 11

India Women: Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

West Indies Women: RS Williams, Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews (C), Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman, SS Connell