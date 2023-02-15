IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-W vs WI-W T20 World Cup 2023 match No 9 in Newlands, Cape Town, 630PM IST, February 15
After starting their campaign with a morale-boosting victory against arch-rivals Pakistan, India will be hoping to ride the winning momentum against the West Indies in their second preliminary match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at the Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday (February 15). The team is likely to get a big boost in the batting department with star batter Smriti Mandhana set to return to the lineup.
India bowling coach Troy Cooley is hopeful Smriti Mandhana will be fit to make her first appearance at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. The 26-year-old sat out India`s opening group match, a seven-wicket win over arch-rival Pakistan, due to a finger injury.
India’s star opener appears set to return for the clash at Newlands having come through a pre-match training session unscathed. “She has been working very hard and she will be assessed after training,” Cooley said. “She did everything that needed to be done and we are pretty confident she got through the session OK,” Cooley was quoted as saying by the ICC.
Jemimah Rodrigues stepped up in Mandhana’s absence against Pakistan, firing an unbeaten 53 from 38 deliveries to guide her side past their arch-rivals with an over to spare.
India Women vs West Indies Women T20 World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 Details
Venue: Newlands, Cape Town
Date & Time: February 15, 630pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
IND-W vs WI-W T20 World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh
Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Shemaine Campbelle
All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry
Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Afy Fletcher
Captain: Deepti Sharma
Vice-captain: Shafali Verma
IND-W vs WI-W T20 World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 Predicted 11
India Women: Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav
West Indies Women: RS Williams, Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews (C), Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman, SS Connell
