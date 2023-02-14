LIVE Updates | IND-W vs WI-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Cricket Live Score: India eye 2nd win on the trot

Team India have begun the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on a positive note after a seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan last week. They will be up against former champions West Indies Women cricket team in their second match of Group B in their second match of the tournament at the Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday (February 15).

A couple of days after first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, cricketers from both sides will have to shift their focus on the serious business of the World Cup now. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side have much tougher challenges coming up with the dangerous England Women team waiting for them next.

The West Indies have, of course, lost their first match of the tournament to the English side, losing by seven wickets. India will look to keep up their dominance to try and qualify for the semifinal stage.

