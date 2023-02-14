topStoriesenglish2573228
LIVE Updates | IND-W vs WI-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Cricket Live Score: India eye 2nd win on the trot

India-W Vs West Indies-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur’s team will be aiming for a better show in second game.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 04:43 PM IST|Source:

LIVE Blog

Team India have begun the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on a positive note after a seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan last week. They will be up against former champions West Indies Women cricket team in their second match of Group B in their second match of the tournament at the Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday (February 15).

A couple of days after first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, cricketers from both sides will have to shift their focus on the serious business of the World Cup now. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side have much tougher challenges coming up with the dangerous England Women team waiting for them next.

The West Indies have, of course, lost their first match of the tournament to the English side, losing by seven wickets. India will look to keep up their dominance to try and qualify for the semifinal stage.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match here.

14 February 2023
16:41 PM

IND-W vs WI-W: Smriti Mandhana boost for 2nd game?

Smriti Mandhana, who became the costliest cricketer in the first-ever Women's Premier League auction on Monday, should be fit-enough to play her first match of the Women's T20 World Cup. The Indian opener missed the first game against Pakistan Women due to injury. Harmanpreet Kaur will be hoping that her deputy is back for the second game against the Windies.

16:40 PM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women vs West Indies Women cricket team in Cape Town.

