LIVE Updates | KKR Vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Nitish Rana vs Sanju Samson

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 56 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) with an aim to maintain their winning momentum. They are coming into this match with a brilliant five-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) that they registered three days ago. Placed at sixth position in the points table, the Nitish Rana-led side have won five out of eleven matches and need to remain all three to ensure they are in hunt for the playoffs berth.

RR, on the other hand, are suddenly on a losing spree. They have lost three matches on the trot and desperately need a win to get back on track. RR hve slipped to fifth spot with 5 wins in 11 games, same as KKR. It is the slightly better NRR that keeps them just above KKR in the standings. But on Thursday night, if they lose to KKR, the standings will see a change.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match HERE.



