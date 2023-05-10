LIVE Updates | KKR Vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Nitish Rana vs Sanju Samson
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 56 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) with an aim to maintain their winning momentum. They are coming into this match with a brilliant five-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) that they registered three days ago. Placed at sixth position in the points table, the Nitish Rana-led side have won five out of eleven matches and need to remain all three to ensure they are in hunt for the playoffs berth.
RR, on the other hand, are suddenly on a losing spree. They have lost three matches on the trot and desperately need a win to get back on track. RR hve slipped to fifth spot with 5 wins in 11 games, same as KKR. It is the slightly better NRR that keeps them just above KKR in the standings. But on Thursday night, if they lose to KKR, the standings will see a change.
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Aarya Desai.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 56 of IPL 2023 to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens. Both teams have 5 wins from 11 matches and a loss here will hurt their playoffs chances. Watch this space for all latest updates.