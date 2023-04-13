LIVE Updates | KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Nitish Rana vs Aiden Markram

In Match 19 of Indian Premier Legaue (IPL 2023), two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are going to host 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens. Both the sides are coming into this game on back of wins. After losing two games upfront, SRH displayed a dominant show and beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 8 wickets to collect their first points. KKR began their IPL on a losing note but have won two consecutive games since then, thumping Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before stealing a thriller vs Gujarat Titans (GT).

Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine will be the players to watch out for in KKR lineup. At the same time, all eyes will be on likes of Rahul Tripathi, Markram and veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar who had a big role to play in win over Punjab the other night. KKR are currently on 4th spot while SRH on the 9th place in the IPL 2023 standings.

