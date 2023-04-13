topStoriesenglish2594588
LIVE Updates | KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Nitish Rana vs Aiden Markram

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: In Match 19 of IPL 2023, KKR and SRH look to keep winning momentum

In Match 19 of Indian Premier Legaue (IPL 2023), two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are going to host 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens. Both the sides are coming into this game on back of wins. After losing two games upfront, SRH displayed a dominant show and beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 8 wickets to collect their first points. KKR began their IPL on a losing note but have won two consecutive games since then, thumping Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before stealing a thriller vs Gujarat Titans (GT). 

Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine will be the players to watch out for in KKR lineup. At the same time, all eyes will be on likes of Rahul Tripathi, Markram and veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar who had a big role to play in win over Punjab the other night. KKR are currently on 4th spot while SRH on the 9th place in the IPL 2023 standings. 

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 match HERE.

 

KKR vs SRH LIVE Updates: Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Updates: Nitish Rana vs Aiden Markram

Hello and welcome to the coverage of IPL 2023 Match 19 to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens. Both teams won their last respective matches and aim to continue the winning momentum. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match here.

