LIVE Updates | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Faf du Plessis vs David Warner

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will be the venue for the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, where Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 15. RCB, led by Faf du Plessis, will aim to bounce back from two consecutive defeats, while David Warner's DC will look for their first win of the season after losing all four matches so far. In their most recent encounters, RCB suffered a heartbreaking defeat at home against Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring match. RCB had set a challenging target of 213, but LSG chased it down on the last ball with just one wicket in hand. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in their fourth successive loss, chasing down a total of 173 with six wickets in hand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The two teams, eager to get their season back on track, will meet for the 29th time in the IPL, with the M Chinnaswamy Stadium hosting their twelfth encounter. Both teams have talented players who can turn the game on its head, and it will be interesting to see how they perform on the day. Fans will be looking forward to an exciting match between RCB and DC.