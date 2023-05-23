LSG: 21-1 (3) | LSG vs MI, Eliminator IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Prerak Mankad Departs Early In Chase
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Eliminator Match Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bat first against LSG.
MI Captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against LSG. MI have posted 182 runs on the board in the first innings. Mumbai Indians have turned their fortunes around in IPL 2023 with an impressive batting performance. Their entry into the playoffs has boosted their confidence, and they now face Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match. Led by captain Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians will rely on their strong batting lineup, including Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan. Lucknow Super Giants, without regular skipper KL Rahul, will look to contain Mumbai's batsmen with the help of leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and other bowlers.
The outcome of the match at Chepauk will depend on how Lucknow's batting trio of Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, and Nicholas Pooran perform on the slowish pitches. Mumbai Indians will also count on the experience of Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff in the bowling department. Both teams will be aiming to secure a win and progress further in the tournament.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Eliminator HERE.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs LSG: Mayers vs Jordan
Kyle Mayers 18 (12) caught by Cameron Green bowled by Chris Jordan. MI off to a fine start in the powerplay as LSG lose two wickets early in their chase of 183 runs.
LSG: 23/2 (3.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs MI: Chase begins
Lucknow Super Giants begin their chase of 183 runs with Kyle Mayers and Prerak Mankad. runs off the first over of Behrendorff, Mumbai Indians looking for an early wicket at the moment.
LSG: 10/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs LSG: Nehal hits 23 off 12
Nehal Wadhera in the end got 23 runs from just 12 balls helping Mumbai Indians post 182 runs on the board at the Chepauk. Lucknow Super Giants need 183 runs to win this contest now, can LSG beat the five-time IPL champions tonight?
MI: 182/8 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs LSG score: Tilak Varma departs
Tilak Varma 26 (22) caught by Deepak Hooda bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq. LSG attack the attacks with Mohsin Khan now, Naveen finishes his spell with four wickets and giving away 38 runs.
MI: 166/6 (18.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 Mumbai vs Lucknow: MI eye 180 plus
Mumbai Indians eye a target above 180 runs with Tilak Varma and Tim David in the middle. Just four overs left for MI to post a challenging total against Lucknow Super Giants.
MI: 141/4 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs LSG: Tilak keeps MI afloat
Tilak Varma is batting on 16 off 13 balls at the moment with one maximum so far. LSG are desperate for a wicket at the moment to put the pressure on the opposition. Yash Thakur into the attack for Lucknow Super Giants.
MI: 126/4 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs LSG: Naveen on fire
Naveen-ul-Haq is on fire at the moment, he has taken three wickets for Lucknow Super Giants now and just look at the names - Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green. LSG bounce back into this contest.
MI: 120/4 (12.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs LSG score: Mumbai on top
Mumbai Indians on top at the moment with Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green in the middle batting on strike-rates of over 150. Lucknow Super Giants desperate for a wicket at the moment.
MI: 98/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs MI score: Ravi Bishnoi into the attack
Ravi Bishnoi into the attack for the Lucknow Super Giants as both Mumbai Indians batters look to push the run-rate over 10 runs per over. LSG would love to take a wicket here and get things under their control.
MI: 75/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs MI: Mumbai bounce back
Mumbai Indians have got off to a fiery start in their powerplay as Cameron Green takes Krunal Pandya to the cleaners, MI look in business mood tonight as LSG concede 62 runs in the powerplay.
MI: 62/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs LSG score: MI 2 Down
Rohit Sharma 11 (10) caught by Ayush Badoni bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq and in the next over Ishan Kishan is caught behind by Nicholas Pooran bowled by Yash Thakur. LSG are off to a good start.
MI: 38/2 (4.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs MI score: Big over
Big over for the Mumbai Indians, 16 runs from that Krunal Pandya over, the plan has not worked for the Lucknow Super Giants as MI fet off to a fine start in the powerplay.
MI: 30/0 (3.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs LSG: Action begins
Here we go! Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma open the innings for the Mumbai Indians eyeing a fiery start in the powerplay. Krunal Pandya attacks the stumps for the Lucknow Super Giants on a spin-friendly pitch.
MI: 5/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs LSG: Impact Subs of both teams
MI Impact Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Sandeep Warrier.
LSG Impact Subs: Kyle Mayers, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Swapnil Singh, Amit Mishra.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs LSG score: Playing 11s
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs MI: Toss Report
Rohit Sharma wins toss and elects to bat first against the Lucknow Super Giants.
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs MI: Chepauk all set
The Chepauk Stadium is ready for some action and both skippers will be coming out for toss shortly. The winners of the contest will face Gujarat Titans in Eliminator 2 to fight for a place in the finals.
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs MI: Toss at 7
The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) for the game between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The two captains - Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya will be coming out for toss in a while.
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs GT score: Pitch report
The conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium are always in favour of he spinners and this time too fans can expect the slow bowlers to shine in this contest. A score near 170 runs can be considered as a good one if batting first at this venue.
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs MI: Will Nicholas Pooran smash today
Nicholas Pooran has been in destructive form this season of the Indian Premier League for the Lucknow Super Giants. Mumbai Indians will be keen on getting his wicket early in the Eliminator 1 of the IPL 2023.
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2023: Will Piyush Chawla shine?
Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has been sensational in the middle-over phase for the Mumbai Indians so far this season but he will face a high quality middle-order lineup of the Lucknow Super Giants tonight.
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs MI: Surya key for MI
Suryakumar Yadav will be key for the Mumbai Indians as he has won games for his side on numerous occasions this season. Mumbai Indians have blown hot and cold this year but there is no margin of error left for them if they want to win this season's IPL.
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs MI: Big test for Mumbai Indians
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have a very strong batting lineup and the lower order which has the likes of Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran can damage Mumbai Indians (MI) chances of making it to the playoffs.
LSG vs MI LIVE: Big Moment For Krunal Pandya
The chance and responsibility to lead LSG came only because KL Rahul got injured and Krunal has loved every moment of leading this side. He ensured LSG reached the playoffs and now has a big role to play to take the side to the next stage of the playoffs. It is a big moment in his IPL career if he is able to beat his former captain in today's game.
LIVE LSG vs MI: Lucknow Spinners vs Mumbai Batters
It will be interesting to see how MI batters cope with LSG spinners Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi. Chepauk will be a low and slow track and MI batters are used to playing at Wankhede where the balls come at quicker pace and has much more bounce. The spin will certainly play a big role in Wednesday night's eliminator.
IPL 2023 Eliminator 1 LIVE: Will Surya Fire At Chepauk?
Suryakumar Yadav entered IPL 2023 in bad form and had poor outings in almost the first half of the season. But he picked up quickly and is back in his best form. But at Chepauk, he has a poor record. Suryakumar's T20 career strike rate is over 150. But it drops down to 127 at Chepauk.
LSG cs MI LIVE: Watch Out For Marcus Stoinis
Stoinis stroked a brilliant 89 the last time Lucknow played Mumbai in the group stage. Stoinis will be entering the the contest with good memories of the knock and will be looking to take motivation from the 89-run innings to do well in this contest tonight.
LSG vs MI LIVE Updates: Probable Playing 11s
LSG Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (WK), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (C), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur
MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Hrithik Shokeen
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Eliminator: Quinton de Kock eyes 3,000 IPL runs
Lucknow Super Giants opener Quinton de Kock needs 93 runs to complete 3,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Can De Kock achieve this feat against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Eliminator tonight?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Eliminator: Check Dream11 Picks
Rohit Sharma or Quinton de Kock? Nicholas Pooran or Suryakumar Yadav? Who should be your top Dream11 picks?
Check LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator: Piyush Chawla has excellent wickettaking software, says Harbhajan Singh
Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Piyush Chawla is the highest wicket-taker for his side after the IPL 2023 league games with 20 wickets in 14 matches. Former MI off-spinner Harbhajan Singh says Piyush Chawla has excellent 'wicket-taking software'. Speaking on Star Sports Studio, Harbhajan Singh said, "Piyush Chawla's wicket-taking software is amazing. This guy is awesome. He has troubled the veterans of every team with his spin. I am very happy for this player because, in the last season, he was not considered useful by any team. This season it has told every team that there is no replacement for experience. There is no match for this player."
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Eliminator: Piyush Chawla Vs Quinton de Kock
Lucknow Super Giants opener Quinton de Kock has been susceptible to leg-spin bowling. All four of de Kock's dismissals have come against legspinners this season. Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Piyush Chawla dismissed him in the previous LSG-MI fixture. Can Chawla continue his dominance over De Kock?
LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator: Tilak Varma to play as 'Impact Player' again
Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma, who has recovered from injury, is set to play as an 'Impact Player' once against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator tonight. Tilak Varma was padded up to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match but wasn't required to bat.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Eliminator: LSG dominant in head-to-head
Lucknow Super Giants have never lost to Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, just like Gujarat Titans hadn't lost to Chennai Super Kings before Tuesday night. Can MI replicate CSK's feat post their first win over LSG tonight in the IPL 2023 Eliminator?
LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator: Do-or-die clash in Chennai
Unlike Qualifier 1, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will not get any second chances in the IPL 2023 Eliminator match in Chennai tonight? Can MI march towards their sixth IPL crown with a win over Krunal Pandya's LSG to book their place in Qualifier 2?
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator: Full Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal