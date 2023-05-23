LSG: 21-1 (3) | LSG vs MI, Eliminator IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Prerak Mankad Departs Early In Chase

MI Captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against LSG. MI have posted 182 runs on the board in the first innings. Mumbai Indians have turned their fortunes around in IPL 2023 with an impressive batting performance. Their entry into the playoffs has boosted their confidence, and they now face Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match. Led by captain Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians will rely on their strong batting lineup, including Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan. Lucknow Super Giants, without regular skipper KL Rahul, will look to contain Mumbai's batsmen with the help of leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and other bowlers.

The outcome of the match at Chepauk will depend on how Lucknow's batting trio of Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, and Nicholas Pooran perform on the slowish pitches. Mumbai Indians will also count on the experience of Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff in the bowling department. Both teams will be aiming to secure a win and progress further in the tournament.

