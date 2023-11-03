PAK: 6-1 (2) | NZ Vs PAK ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Abdullah Shafique Departs, Pakistan On Backfoot

NZ vs PAK Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Pakistan won the toss in the crucial tie of Cricket World Cup 2023 vs New Zealand and opted to bowl first. Kane Williamson and co posted a massive total of 401 runs on his return for New Zealand in place of Will Young. Pakistan replaced Usama Mir with Hasan Ali. Initially in a strong position after four consecutive wins but now struggling with injuries and three consecutive defeats, while Pakistan, with six points from seven matches, is aiming for a comeback.

New Zealand's bowlers need to regain their accuracy after conceding high totals in recent matches. Pakistan, despite a win against Bangladesh, still faces challenges with its middle-order consistency and underwhelming spinners. Babar Azam's form is a concern, and they rely on Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, and Fakhar Zaman for runs. Ultimately, Pakistan hopes to exploit New Zealand's weaknesses and revive their semi-final aspirations.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 35 Of ODI World Cup 2023 New Zealand vs Pakistan.