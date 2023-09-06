trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658516
PAK Vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No 7 in Lahore, 3PM IST, September 6

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No 7 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAK vs BAN, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
PAK Vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No 7 in Lahore, 3PM IST, September 6 Bangladesh are up against Pakistan in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 in Lahore. (Photo: AP)

Bangladesh will take on hosts Pakistan in the first match of Super 4 stage in the Asia Cup 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. Shakib al Hasan’s Bangladesh have never defeated Pakistan in any format of the game in Pakistan but will be hoping to turn the tables on Wednesday.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan are currently the No. 1 ODI side in the world and are coming into the Super 4 stage with an unbeaten record. Wednesday’s Super 4 match will be the last game in Pakistan before the action shifts to Colombo for the remaining Super 4 matches as well as the Asia Cup 2023 final on September 17.


Bangladesh have already suffered an injury blow with their top-scorer in the tournament – Najmul Hossain Shanto – already ruled out with injury. However, wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has recovered from injury and will be available for Wednesday’s clash.

Pakistan have one change in their playing 11 from their match against India, bringing in pace-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf to replace Mohammad Nawaz in the lineup.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 7 Details

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan

Date & Time: September 6, 3pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 7 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Shakib al Hasan, Shadab Khan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoriful Islam, Haris Rauf

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 7 Predicted 11

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

