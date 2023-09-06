Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No 7 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs BAN Super 4 Match LIVE In India Online And On TV

World No. 1 ODI side Pakistan will be up against Bangladesh in the opening match of the Super 4 stages of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. Babar Azam’s Pakistan have marched into the Super 4 with an unbeaten record, with their second match against arch-rivals India getting washed out by rain in Kandy last week.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, lost to Sri Lanka by five wickets in their first match but bounced back to thrash Afghanistan by 89 runs and book their berth in the Super 4 stages. Shakib al Hasan’s side have lost the services of Najmul Hasan Shanto, centurion from their last match against Afghanistan due to injury but will be boosted by the addition of Litton Das to their squad.

The Bangladesh wicketkeeper-opener is expected to be considered for their Super 4 match against Pakistan in Lahore. “The injury of Shanto( Najmul) is definitely a loss for our team. We are hoping that he gets well soon. He really played well in the two matches and because he got injured we want him to recover soon and hoping that whoever replaces him will try to fill his void,” Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed said on eve of the match.

Pakistan have decided to go into the clash with almost the same side which featured in the first two matches of Asia Cup 2023, which displays their confidence and form. They have brought in Faheem Ashraf to replace left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who played in the last match against India on Saturday.

Here are all the details about Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 7 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore in Pakistan HERE…

When is Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will take place on Wednesday, September 6.

Where is Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

What time will Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match start?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will start at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match for free in India?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar for mobile subscribers. Fans can also watch livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on TV and streaming devices for a subscription fee.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud