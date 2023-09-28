PAK: 345-5 (50) | PAK vs NZ Warm Up Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Pakistan Post Big Total Vs New Zealand

In the 3rd Warm-up game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2023, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Pakistan's innings saw a mix of steady partnerships and explosive hitting, resulting in a formidable total of 345-5 after their 50 overs.

Opener Abdullah Shafique contributed 14 runs, Imam-ul-Haq managed just 1, and the skipper, Babar Azam, anchored the innings with a well-constructed 80 runs. The highlight of the innings, however, was Mohammad Rizwan's brilliant performance, as he retired hurt after amassing 103 runs off 94 deliveries. Saud Shakeel added to the onslaught with a quickfire 75, and Agha Salman chipped in with a valuable 33 not out. New Zealand's bowlers faced a tough challenge, with Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson picking up crucial wickets. Despite their efforts, Pakistan posted a challenging target. It promises to be an exciting run chase for New Zealand in this warm-up encounter, as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup.

