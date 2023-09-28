PAK: 345-5 (50) | PAK vs NZ Warm Up Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Pakistan Post Big Total Vs New Zealand
Pakistan vs New Zealand (PAK vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm Up Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Mohammad Rizwan Hits Century To Put Pakistan On Top.
In the 3rd Warm-up game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2023, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Pakistan's innings saw a mix of steady partnerships and explosive hitting, resulting in a formidable total of 345-5 after their 50 overs.
Opener Abdullah Shafique contributed 14 runs, Imam-ul-Haq managed just 1, and the skipper, Babar Azam, anchored the innings with a well-constructed 80 runs. The highlight of the innings, however, was Mohammad Rizwan's brilliant performance, as he retired hurt after amassing 103 runs off 94 deliveries. Saud Shakeel added to the onslaught with a quickfire 75, and Agha Salman chipped in with a valuable 33 not out. New Zealand's bowlers faced a tough challenge, with Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson picking up crucial wickets. Despite their efforts, Pakistan posted a challenging target. It promises to be an exciting run chase for New Zealand in this warm-up encounter, as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup.
LIVE PAK VS NZ Warm-Up Match: Shadab Khan Departs
Ferguson delivers a pitched-up ball outside off, and Shadab Khan's powerful shot goes straight into the hands of the cover fielder, Ravindra, who takes an easy catch. This dismissal concludes Shadab Khan's brief cameo, scoring 16 runs (11 balls) with two sixes.
Live Score PAK 345/5 (50) CRR: 6.9
Pakistan opt to bat
LIVE PAK VS NZ Warm-Up Match: PAK 5 Down
Saud Shakeel's impressive innings comes to an end as he falls victim to Neesham. Neesham bowled a slower, full-length ball on the leg side, and Saud Shakeel's flick finds Boult at deep square leg. He departs for 75 runs (53 balls) with 5 fours and 4 sixes.
Live Score PAK 319/5 (47.3) CRR: 6.72
Pakistan opt to bat
LIVE PAK VS NZ Warm-Up Match: PAK Aim To Finish Big
Ferguson bowled various deliveries. Agha Salman hit a four for Pakistan's 300, while Saud Shakeel got a single. There was a dangerous beamer, and Ferguson returned to bowl.
Live Score PAK 302/4 (46) CRR: 6.57
Pakistan opt to bat
PAK vs NZ Warm Up: New Zealand aim for breakthrough
New Zealand are looking for a breakthrough to ensure Pakistan don't get to put up a strong total on the board. Shakeel meanwhile has entered the 40s. Salman is taking on the bowlers and how. Two fours and 1 six so far.
PAK 285/4 (44.2)
PAK vs NZ Warm Up Match: Pakistan look for big finish
Eight overs to go from here. Le's see how many more can Pakistan get from here. Rachin and Sodhi bowling from two ends. We may see the pacers come back on soon.
PAK 259/4 (42.1)
Pak vs NZ LIVE Updates: Rizwan hits hundred
Mohammad Rizwan hits hundred and retires. Fine knock from the wicketkeeper and batter, who looked at ease throughout the innings. Agha Salman has joined Shakeel in the middle now.
PAK 240/4 (40.1)
PAK vs NZ LIVE: Rizwan nears hundred
Mohammad Rizwan hits four in the 38th over of the innings. Saud Shakeel to smashed a boundary. Philips continues to be on the attack as Rizwan is into the 90s and looks set for a hundred.
PAK 219/3 (38.1)
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE: Pakistan doing good work
The Pakistan cricket team is doing a good job at the moment. Rizwan growing into the innings. Shakeel has to play the big shots now. There is still a lot of batting to come after fall of this wicket.
PAK 195/3 (36)
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE: Saud Shakeel gets going
Saud Shakeel has played more than a dozen balls and after a slow start, is looking to score some quick runs. Hits his first six off Neesham which will do a world of good to his confidence.
PAK 188/3 (34.3)
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE: Rizwan, Shakeel rebuilding
Saud Shakeel has joined Rizwan in the middle and has started to rebuild the innings. Meanwhile James Neesham comes back into the attack. The New Zealand players are taking it easily at the moment as they do not want another injury.
PAK 172/3 (32.3)
PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam Departs For 80
Daryl Mitchell takes a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Babar Azam off the bowling of Santner. Saud Shakeel, left handed bat, comes to the crease. Rizwan has to bat till the end now to take Pakistan to a big total.
PAK 164/3 (30.3)
PAK vs NZ Warm Up Match Live: Pakistan stay on top
Pakistan cricket team stay on the top of proceedings in the middle. Rizwan is catching up run scoring rate now. Babar is in his 70s. New Zealand bowlers are not troubling the Pakistanis one bit at the moment.
PAK 159/2 (29.2)
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE: Babar, Rizwan Fifties Put Pakistan On Top
Mohammad Rizwan carries on the good job and strikes fifty for his side. He is looking in great form, making runs easily. Babar Azam dropped at long on by Matt Henry.
PAK 146/2 (27.3)
PAK vs NZ LIVE Updates: Pakistan go well
Pakistan are going well. Rizwan and Babar enjoying the good batting conditions. New Zealand spinners continue to bowl from both the ends as Glenn Phillips back into the attack.
PAK 131/2 (25)
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE: Babar Azam Completes Fifty
Daryl Mitchell continues. Babar completes his fifty. Rizwan reaching to his personal fifty as well. New Zealand would want a breakthrough as soon as possible.
PAK 116/2 (23.3)
PAK vs NZ Live: Rizwan, Babar build on
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have gone past the 50-run mark. Pakistan team cross the 100 run mark. Daryl Mitchell, right-arm medium, comes into the attack.
PAK 100/2 (21.1)
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE: Match resumes after rain stoppage
The game resumes after rain break. Babar and Rizwan at the crease. Rachin Ravindra and Ish Sodhi continue to bowl in tandem.
PAK 87/2 (19.3)
LIVE PAK vs NZ Score: Covers Are Being Removed
It appears that the rain has momentarily lightened, and the ground covers are gradually being removed. We may expect the game to recommence soon. However, hold on a moment for an update – it seems the drizzle has returned, along with the protective covers.
Live Score PAK 80/2 (18) CRR: 4.44
Play stopped due to rain
LIVE PAK vs NZ Score: Rain Stops Play
Rain has interrupted play, and the covers are on. Players are off the field, and there's a delay. Stay tuned for updates on when play will resume.
Live Score PAK 80/2 (18) CRR: 4.44
Play stopped due to rain
LIVE PAK vs NZ Score: Pakistan Build Partnership
In the 18th over, Pakistan scored 80/2 with a partnership of 34 runs. Babar Azam had 36 runs, Rizwan 20. Ish Sodhi bowled, no wickets, drizzle began.
Live Score PAK 80/2 (18) CRR: 4.44
Pakistan opt to bat
LIVE PAK vs NZ Score: Babar nears fifty
Babar Azam is batting on 33 off 43 balls wuth 4 boaundries so far. He looks in fine rhythm at the moment but New Zealand are still not bringing their best guns out.
PAK: 71/2 (16 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NZ Score: Ish Sodhi comes in
Ish Sodhi and Rachin Ravindra with the ball now for New Zealand. Pakistan looking to rebuild their innings with the skipper and Rizwan.
PAK: 55/2 (14 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NZ Score: Babar Azam is flow
Babar Azam in the middle alongside Mohammad Rizwan. James Neesham and Mitchell Santner attack the stumps for New Zealand. No signs of Trent Boult at the moment.
PAK: 51/2 (12 Overs)
PAK vs NZ LIVE: Babar in good touch
Babar looks in top form at the moment. He plays a confident cover drive off Neesham in the 9th over of the innings. Shafique still figuring out the surface right now.
PAK 31/1 (9)
PAK vs NZ Warm Up Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Babar, Shafique Go well
Jimmy Neesham and Mitch Santner bowling from two ends as spin and pace strategy employed from Latham. Babar and Shafique are looking to take it slow and easy at the moment. There is a big swing on offer for the pacers here.
PAK 25/1 (7.3)
PAK vs NZ Warm Up Match Live: Babar gets going
Babar Azam has come to the crease and is looking in good touch. He has alredy played some good shots. This is a batting track and Babar should look to score a ton here to warm-up nicely for the World Cup.
PAK 20/1 (5.2)
PAK vs NZ LIVE: Imam walks back
Imam-ul-Haq is the first Pakistani wicket to fall. Matt Henry gets rid of him with a delivery that had some bounce, took the outside edge and went to the keeper. Babar Azam comes to the crease.
PAK 6/1 (3)
PAK vs NZ: Imam, Shafique Open Innings
Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq open innings for Pakistan. Matt Henry bowls the first over and gives away just 2 runs. Spin from the other end, straight away as Glenn Phillips, right-arm off break, comes into the attack.
PAK 3/0 (1.1)
PAK vs NZ LIVE: Match soon to start
This is the game to test all players of the squad. Kane Williamson, who has been ruled out of the World Cup opener vs England, will get to bat for some overs vs Pakistan. Ball number 1 coming up soon.
Pakistan Vs Babar Azam LIVE: Playing XIs?
This is not an official ODI. In the warm-ups, a team can make all 15 players take part in the match. But only 11 can be on field and not more than 11 can bat.
Tom Latham: It's great he (Williamson) will play some part. He will come out to bat later today. Some guys have been in Bangladesh, some of us have been back home. So we need to adapt to the conditions and heat. These warm-up games will help. Southee is not here, but rest of the players are available.
Babar Azam: We are batting first. We will try to asssess the conditions and put runs on the board. We are excited to play the World Cup. Many boys are playing here for the first time. We will try to utilize our 15 players.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Warm-Up LIVE: Toss News
Pakistan have won the toss and captain Babar Azam says they will bat first. Kane Williamson to play some part in today's match. Playing 11s coming up soon.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE: Toss Coming Up At 1.30 PM IST
The toss for the Pakistan vs New Zealand warm up match match is coming up at 1.30 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updates.
LIVE Updates PAK vs NZ: Williamson ruled out of World Cup opener
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup against England, as he continues to progress his knee rehabilitation. Williamson will play as a batsman-only in today's first warm-up match against Pakistan in Hyderabad, with the aim of batting and fielding in Monday's second and final warm-up against South Africa in Trivandrum. New Zealand Cricket confirmed today.
Pakistan New Zealand LIVE: Check both the squads
New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir
LIVE PAK vs NZ World Cup: Rain to play spoilsport
Currently, it is raining in Hyderabad and the forecast shows that we can expect some rain during the match time as well. There is rain expected in Hyderabad during September.
World Cup 2023 PAK vs NZ: Dream11 Prediction
Keeper: Devon Conway (vc), Mohammad Rizwan
Batsmen: Babar Azam (c), Daryl Mitchell, Imam ul Haq, Kane Williamson
All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Shadab Khan
Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.
LIVE PAK vs NZ Warm Up Game: Where to watch
Checkout how to livestream the World Cup warm-up games in India by clicking on the link attached below.
LIVE World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali
Hasan Ali has been named in the squad as Naseem's replacement. His not playing is a major blow to Pakistan, given his capability to get the ball to zip around. He also has an exceptional ODI record, with 32 wickets at an average of 16.96 with two five-fors in ODI cricket.
LIVE PAK vs NZ World Cup 2023: Younis on India
Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis feels that no team will be able to match India in the upcoming ODI World Cup due to the quality spinners that they have in their arsenal.
"If we only talk about ticking the boxes then we will see no other team can match India, even Pakistan or any other team will not match India right now because India also have good spinners, not only the spinners who are playing right now in starting XI such as Kuldeep, Jadeja but also they have a strong bench strength. So, if by any chance, they face any injuries, the players who are sitting at the bench can’t be ignored due to their fantastic current form," Younis said.
LIVE PAK vs NZ: Afridi important for Pakistan
Shaheen Shah Afridi is a big threat for opposition batting lineup. It will interesting to see how Babar Azam uses him in this tournament now that Naseem Shah is missing.
LIVE PAK vs NZ: Naseem Shah missing
Pakistan will miss their first-choice pacer Naseem Shah in this tournament. Today, Hasan Ali's performance will be under the microscope.
LIVE PAK vs NZ Warm-Up Clash: Boult key
Trent Boult has returned to international cricket is some style. His numbers in the recent games are off the charts and he will be key for New Zealand in this tournament.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Predicted 11
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), DJ Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), MJ Henry, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Agha Salman, FK Zaman, IU Haq, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, SH Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), S Afridi, Usama Mir.
LIVE PAK vs NZ Score: Predicted 11s
Although both teams can use the bench players at any moment during the warm-up clash, take a look at the predicted elevens of both team in the link below.
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Warm-Up Match Predicted 11, Kane Williamson Likely To Play
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE: Check Pakistan's nets session
Pakistan attended their first nets session in Hyderabad ahead of the warm-up.
PAK vs NZ LIVE: All eyes on Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson hasn't played a single game of international cricket since the IPL 2023. He ruptured his ACL while fielding for Gujarat Titans and there is no official update on whether he will play tomorrow or not.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand Warm-Up LIVE: Check squads
New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir
LIVE PAK vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-Up clash set to take place in Hyderabad on Friday. Follow our feed for all the LIVE updates from the clash.