PAK Vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 8 in Hyderabad, 2PM IST, October 10

PAK Vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview: Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 8 in Hyderabad, 2PM IST, October 10
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 8 Preview
Pakistan will go up against Sri Lanka in match No. 8 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Babar Azam’s side have never lost to Sri Lanka in the World Cup and hold a 7-0 record against the 1996 World Cup champions.
Sri Lanka have begun their World Cup campaign on a rocky note, losing to South Africa by a massive 102 runs after conceding a record 428 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi last week. However, Dasun Shanaka’s side had defeated Pakistan recently in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament last month to qualify for the final.
Pakistan will be worried about the form of experienced opener Fakhar Zaman and may replace him with Abdullah Shafique for this encounter. Shafique had scored an impressive fifty in the last match against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.
The Lankans will be boosted by the return of off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who had missed the Asia Cup 2023 final as well as their opening match against South Africa due to back injury. Theekshana could replace pacer Kasun Rajitha in the side.
Sri Lanka takes on Pakistan in their 2nd #CWC23 showdown today at 02:00 PM!
Let's roar together, #LankanLions! ___ #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/FJsII4oUtB — Sri Lanka Cricket __ (@OfficialSLC) October 10, 2023
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 8 Details
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Date & Time: October 10, 2pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 8 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Kusal Mendis
Batter: Charith Asalanka
All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Dunith Wellalage
Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana
Captain: Iftikhar Ahmed
Vice-captain: Kusal Mendis
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 8 Predicted 11
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka
