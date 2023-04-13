LIVE Updates | PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Liam Livingstone Has Hold Over Rashid Khan

Punjab Kings are going up against Indian Premier League (IPL) defending champions Gujarat Titans in match No. 18 of IPL 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali. GT were stunned by a late onslaught by Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh in their last match otherwise they would have won three matches on the trot and remained unbeaten.

The home side Punjab Kings, won their first two matches - including first home game in Mohali, comfortably but were hammered by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan has been sensational form with back-to-back fifties in his last two matches. GT captain Hardik Pandya will look to get to the top of the table with another win away from home continue their title defence.

