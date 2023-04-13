LIVE Updates | PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Liam Livingstone Has Hold Over Rashid Khan
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Defending champions GT will look to get back to winning ways against Shikhar Dhawan's side in Mohali.
Punjab Kings are going up against Indian Premier League (IPL) defending champions Gujarat Titans in match No. 18 of IPL 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali. GT were stunned by a late onslaught by Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh in their last match otherwise they would have won three matches on the trot and remained unbeaten.
The home side Punjab Kings, won their first two matches - including first home game in Mohali, comfortably but were hammered by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan has been sensational form with back-to-back fifties in his last two matches. GT captain Hardik Pandya will look to get to the top of the table with another win away from home continue their title defence.
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone has hold over Rashid Khan
Liam Livingstone, who is expected to be available for Punjab Kings in tonight's IPL 2023 match against the Gujarat Titans, had hold over GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who is in top form with the ball this season. Livingstone has scored 119 runs off 69 balls against Rashid Khan: an average of 30 and a strike rate of 173.
PBKS vs GT IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya set to return
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya missed the last IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders due to illness. The GT skipper is set to come back into the side and lead the team against Punjab Kings tonight.
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone available for PBKS
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has finally arrived in India and should be available for Punjab Kings when they take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in Mohali tonight. Livingstone should come into the side in place of Matthew Short.
PBKS vs GT IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya will look to return to winning ways
Gujarat Titans were stunned by Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh's late blitz and suffered their first loss of IPL 2023. The defending IPL champions will look to return to winning ways as they travel to Mohali to face Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings tonight.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in Mohali on Thursday.
