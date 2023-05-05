LIVE Updates | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Sanju Samson Vs Hardik Pandya

It will be a replay of last season's IPL final as Rajasthan Royals are hosting defending champions Gujarat Titans in match no. 48 of the IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. Hardik Pandya's GT are at the top of the table currently with 12 points to their name.

GT were stunned by last-placed Delhi Capitals at home in Ahmedabad in their last match and will look to bounce back quickly from that defeat. Sanju Samson's Royals also lost their previous match against the Mumbai Indians, in spite of a brilliant maiden century by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

