LIVE Updates | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Sanju Samson Vs Hardik Pandya

RR Vs GT, IPL 2023
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Sanju Samson's RR will seek revenge for IPL 2022 final loss against Hardik Pandya's GT.
It will be a replay of last season's IPL final as Rajasthan Royals are hosting defending champions Gujarat Titans in match no. 48 of the IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. Hardik Pandya's GT are at the top of the table currently with 12 points to their name.
GT were stunned by last-placed Delhi Capitals at home in Ahmedabad in their last match and will look to bounce back quickly from that defeat. Sanju Samson's Royals also lost their previous match against the Mumbai Indians, in spite of a brilliant maiden century by Yashasvi Jaiswal.
RR vs GT IPL 2023: Josh Little set to depart
Gujarat Titans will have the services of Ireland left-arm pacer Josh Little for only this match against Rajasthan Royals as he is set to depart from the IPL 2023. Little has been selected in Ireland squad for ODI series against Bangladesh which is crucial to their chances of qualifying for ODI World Cup 2023.
