LIVE Updates | SL vs SCO, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Dasun Shanaka VS Richie Berrington
Sri Lanka will clash with Scotland in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 on June 27. Both teams have performed well, with Sri Lanka leading Group B with three wins, while Scotland sits in second place. In their previous match against Ireland, Sri Lanka posted an imposing total of 325 runs thanks to a superb century by Karunaratne. Ireland struggled in the chase and were bowled out for 192, resulting in a comprehensive 133-run victory for Sri Lanka.
Scotland, on the other hand, faced Oman in their last match. With an excellent 136 from Brandon McMullen, Scotland set a challenging target of 321 runs. Despite a late resistance from Oman, Scotland emerged triumphant by 76 runs. As the teams meet in this crucial qualifier, both Sri Lanka and Scotland will be aiming to continue their winning streaks and strengthen their chances of securing a spot in the World Cup.
LIVE WC Qualifier SL vs SCO: Probable XIs:
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
Scotland: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (captain), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill, Chris Sole.
SL vs SCO LIVE WC Qualifier: Pitch report
Sri Lanka have all the three games they have played at the Queens Sports Club in dominant fashion. Twice, they got more than 300 runs on the boards. Slow bowlers will have a good say in this contest but the conditions are likely to support the batters.
LIVE SL vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Full Squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera
Scotland Squad: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross(w), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Adrian Neill, George Munsey, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Jack Jarvis