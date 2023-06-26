LIVE Updates | SL vs SCO, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Dasun Shanaka VS Richie Berrington

Sri Lanka will clash with Scotland in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 on June 27. Both teams have performed well, with Sri Lanka leading Group B with three wins, while Scotland sits in second place. In their previous match against Ireland, Sri Lanka posted an imposing total of 325 runs thanks to a superb century by Karunaratne. Ireland struggled in the chase and were bowled out for 192, resulting in a comprehensive 133-run victory for Sri Lanka.

Scotland, on the other hand, faced Oman in their last match. With an excellent 136 from Brandon McMullen, Scotland set a challenging target of 321 runs. Despite a late resistance from Oman, Scotland emerged triumphant by 76 runs. As the teams meet in this crucial qualifier, both Sri Lanka and Scotland will be aiming to continue their winning streaks and strengthen their chances of securing a spot in the World Cup.