Sri Lanka Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch SL Vs SCO LIVE In India

The 1996 World Cup Champions Sri Lanka will look to enter the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Super Six Stage with an all-win record as they get ready to face Scotland in their final Group B match at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday. Both Sri Lanka and Scotland have qualified for the Super Six Stages along with Oman and both these teams have 3 wins from 3 matches so far.

The winner of Sri Lanka vs Scotland match will take the maximum points into the Super Six stage which will be crucial for both sides as only the top two teams at the end of Super Six will qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year. Sri Lanka will be led by the highest wicket-taker in this year’s World Cup Qualifiers – Wanindu Hasaranga – who has become the first spinner in ODI cricket to claim five-wicket hauls in three successive matches.

Hasaranga can become the first bowler to claim five-wicket hauls in four consecutive ODIs if he can achieve the feat against Scotland on Tuesday. Sri Lanka’s last ODI against Scotland was back in 2019, when they defeated the Scots by 35 runs (D & L Method) in Edinburgh.

Here are all the details about Sri Lanka Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 19…

When is Sri Lanka Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 19 going to take place?

The Sri Lanka Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 19 will take place on Tuesday, June 27.

Where is Sri Lanka Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 19 going to take place?

The Sri Lanka Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 19 will be held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

What time will Sri Lanka Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 19 start?

The Sri Lanka Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 19 will start at 1230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12pm.

Where can I watch Sri Lanka Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 19 on TV in India?

The Sri Lanka Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 19will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Sri Lanka Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 19 in India?

The Sri Lanka Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 19 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app.

Sri Lanka Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 19 Predicted 11

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana

Scotland: Richie Berrington (C), Brendon McMullen, Chris McBride, Mark Leask, Chris Greaves, Matthew Cross (wk), Tomas Mackintosh, SM Sharif, CB Sole, Mark Watt, A Neill