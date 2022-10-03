NewsCricket
GUJARAT GIANTS VS BHILWARA KINGS MATCH

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 T20 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Bhilwara Kings off to a flying start

GJG vs BHK Match, LLC 2022 Eliminator Match LIVE Commentary: Follow the live updates of Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings in Legends League Cricket 2022

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 09:55 PM IST

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 T20 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Bhilwara Kings off to a flying start
Gujarat Giants finished third in the LLC points table after two of their six games played but they will be looking to turn the tables in the Eliminator as their last 3 matches did not go their way. Kings on the other hand faced a disappointing defeat themselves in their Qualifier 1 against the India Capitals. The winners will book their spot in the finals of the Legends League Cricket 2022. Virender Sehwag-led Gujarat Giants will be keen on making a statement after a disappointing campaign in the LLC 2022.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel(w/c), Kevin O Brien, Yashpal Singh, Thisara Perera, Graeme Swann, Joginder Sharma, Rayad Emrit, KP Appanna, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ashok Dinda, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Virender Sehwag, Elton Chigumbura, Richard Levi, Ajantha Mendis, Stuart Binny, Manvinder Bisla, Daniel Vettori

Bhilwara Kings Squad: Morne van Wyk(w), William Porterfield, Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Irfan Pathan(c), Jesal Karia, Tino Best, S Sreesanth, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, Nick Compton, Matt Prior, Dinesh Salunkhe, Naman Ojha, Mayank Tehlan, Sudeep Tyagi, Samit Patel, Tanmay Srivastava, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah

03 October 2022
21:52 PM

Live Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match

21:51 PM

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match

GUJG 194/9 (20)
BK 28/0 (2.1)  CRR: 12.92  REQ: 9.36
Bhilwara Kings need 167 runs

BK is off to a solid start with Porterfield striking at 206.

21:24 PM

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match

Gujarat Giants finish at 194 runs after 20 overs as blistering knocks from Tillakaratne Dilshan 37 (26), Yashpal Singh 43 (35), Kevin O'Brien 45 (24) helped them this challenging total for the Bhilwara Kings.

GG - 194/9 (20 Overs), Swann 3 (5) & Appanna 8 (3)

20:57 PM

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match

Gujarat Giants eyeing a total above 200 or touching the same as Mendis and Appanna look to attack the Bhilwara Kings bowling attack in the death overs.

GG - 170/7 (20 Overs), Appanna 2 (3) & Mendis 14 (5)

20:44 PM

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match

WICKET! Yashpal Singh departs for 43 off 35 balls caught by Porterfield bowled by Tyagi. Finally, Bhilwara Kings break the partnership and get the wicket. Kevin O'Brien however is not changing his gameplan to attack.

GG - 150/5 (15.5 Overs), O'Brien & Binny 3 (3)

20:30 PM

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match

Both GG batters batting brilliantly as Gujarat Giants eye to put up a challenging total against the Bhilwara Kings. Tim Bresnan brought into the attack from Kings in search of breaking this deadly partnership.

GG - 133/4 (14 Overs), O'Brien 30 (15) & Singh 43 (34)

20:27 PM

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match - Equation after 10 overs

Kevin O'Brien and Yashpal Singh in the middle for Gujarat Giants as they look to post a challenging total in the Eliminator of the Legends League Cricket 2022.

GG - 86/4 (10 Overs), O'Brien 4 (4) & Singh 23 (22)

19:59 PM

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match

GUJG 36/2 (4)  CRR: 9
Gujarat Giants opt to bat

Monty Panesar puts BKS in the driver's seat as he dismisses GGS captain Parthiv Patel on 9. Gujarat need partnership. Yashpal Singh joins Dilshan in the middle.

19:23 PM

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match

GUJG 21/1 (2.2)  CRR: 9
Gujarat Giants opt to bat

Chris Gayle gets run out after hitting just one boundary. Tilakaratne Dilshan and Parthiv Pate are out in the middle.

19:22 PM

Live Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match - Both teams' playing XI

 

 

19:21 PM

Live Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match - Toss Report

19:03 PM

Live Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match - Toss Report

Gujarat Giants won the toss and opted to bat first.

18:54 PM

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match - Pravin Tambe tops the chart

18:53 PM

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match - Will we get to see Gayle storm?

18:37 PM

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match

 

18:12 PM

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara King Match

18:03 PM

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match

18:02 PM

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Live Streaming Details: Click Here

17:52 PM

For all the cricket fans here is the Dream11 for tonight's game! Click Here

17:50 PM

Hello ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings from the Legends League Cricket 2022 T20. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the important updates from the game. Stay tuned!

