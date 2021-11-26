LIVE Ind vs NZ 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Shreyas Iyer departs for 105

26 November 2021, 10:14 AM
Shreyas Iyer falls for 105
Tim Southee now has four wickets, centurion Shreyas Iyer departs for 105. Iyer chips a drive straight to covers. India are 305/7 in 97th over.
26 November 2021, 10:09 AM
Tim Southee sends back Wriddhiman Saha
Tim Southee draws edge off Wriddhiman Saha, who walks back after scoring just 1. India are 288/6 in 93rd over.
26 November 2021, 09:59 AM
Shreyas Iyer get 100 on DEBUT!
Shreyas Iyer becomes 16th Indian batter to get a century on Test debut. Iyer reaches the century off 157 balls with a dab to covers for two. India reach 284/5 in 92nd over.
26 November 2021, 09:51 AM
Shreyas Iyer just 3 short of century on debut
Shreyas Iyer hammers two more fours off Kyle Jamieson followed by a single to move to 97. India are 281/5 in 90 overs.
26 November 2021, 09:45 AM
Shreyas Iyer gets 3rd four off Kyle Jamieson
Shreyas Iyer is now just 12 short of a Test century on debut, as he guided Kyle Jamieson past point for his third boundary of the day to move to 88. India are 272/5 in 88 overs.
26 November 2021, 09:40 AM
Tim Southee dismisses Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja fails to add to his overnight score, drags Tim Southee back on to his stumps to be dismissed for 50 to end 121 runs fifth-wicket partnership. India are 266/5 in 87 overs.
26 November 2021, 09:25 AM
Shreyas Iyer gets first boundaries of Day 2
Shreyas Iyer gets first boundary for India on Day 2, clips away Kyle Jamieson through mid-wicket and then guides through point for second four to move to 83. India reach 266/4 in 86 overs.
26 November 2021, 09:13 AM
Tim Southee warms up
There is good news for New Zealand as Tim Southee looks fit to resume bowling on Day 2. Watch Southee warm up before Day 2 here...
Tim Southee getting ready for day two at Green Park in Kanpur as we search for early wickets in the morning session. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/yGSlW5Srlx #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/2dcWNNuhf0
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 26, 2021
26 November 2021, 09:01 AM
'Pakistan Murdabad' slogans at Green Park
A Pakistani user created a storm by tweeting that there were Pakistan Murdabad chants heard at Green Park stadium in Kanpur. He wrote on Twitter: "Disappointing to see that instead of concentrating on the cricket, some fans in the stadium at Kanpur were shouting Pakistan murdabad". Read here.
26 November 2021, 08:52 AM
Shreyas Iyer's father hasn't changed WhatsApp DP in 4 years
Debutant batter Shreyas Iyer's father has not changed his WhatsApp DP in four year. Know why here.
26 November 2021, 08:50 AM
Hello and Welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur on Friday (November 26). India will resume on 258/4 with debutant Shreyas Iyer unbeaten on 75 and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on 50.