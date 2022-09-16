Live India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Score and Updates Today: Irfan Pathan, S Sreesanth in action as India Maharajas search for wickets
Follow LIVE score and updates of the India Maharajas Vs World Giants Legends League Cricket 2022 on Sunday.
The Legends League Cricket (LLC) carnival is all set to take off in Kolkata from September 16 as cricketing legends descended in the City of Joy on Thursday. A special benefit match between India Maharajas and Team World Giants will kick-start the much-awaited season of the league in India for the first time in Kolkata on September 16.
Former Sri Lankan spin wizard Muralitharan, who will be representing Manipal Tigers, said in a press interaction in Kolkata on Thursday that he will be aiming to roll back the years when he takes the field for his team. “After a long time, we are going to play and the feeling of coming back to a tournament is pulsating for us. As former cricketers, we miss cricket and miss the feeling of playing amidst the hooting and cheering. I hope it becomes an annual event for everyone so that the younger lot not only enjoys watching contemporary cricketers but also gets to watch the former cricketers and legends entertain them,” the once-dreaded off-spinner said. With 90 cricketing greats in action the league will take part in 16 matches including the benefit match. Some of the top names who would be gracing the tournament with their presence are Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jacques Kallis, Chris Gayle, and Brett Lee among others. For former India speedster S Sreesanth, who turned 39 earlier this year, he said age is just a number. Sreesanth will play for LNJ Bhilwara Kings.
Toss Update
World Giants won the toss and opted to bat first against India Maharajas here at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday. Harbhajan Singh is leading the Indian side while Eoin Morgan is captaining the World Giants side.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' Live coverage of Legends League Cricket 2022. Today's match is between India Maharajas vs World Giants. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the important updates in the match. Stay Tuned!
