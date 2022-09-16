India Maharajas vs World Giants Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s INM vs WOG Legends League Cricket 2022 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
The Legends League Cricket (LLC) carnival is all set to take off in Kolkata from September 16 as cricketing legends descended in the City of Joy on Thursday. A special benefit match between India Maharajas and Team World Giants will kick-start the much-awaited season of the league in India for the first time in Kolkata on September 16. Former Sri Lankan spin wizard Muralitharan, who will be representing Manipal Tigers, said in a press interaction in Kolkata on Thursday that he will be aiming to roll back the years when he takes the field for his team. “After a long time, we are going to play and the feeling of coming back to a tournament is pulsating for us. As former cricketers, we miss cricket and miss the feeling of playing amidst the hooting and cheering. I hope it becomes an annual event for everyone so that the younger lot not only enjoys watching contemporary cricketers but also gets to watch the former cricketers and legends entertain them,” the once-dreaded off-spinner said.
Match Details
India Maharajas vs World Giants
7:30 PM IST
Eden Gardens Kolkata
September 16, Friday
India Maharajas vs World Giants Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Parthiv Patel
Batters: Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Lendl Simmons(VC), Hamilton Masakadza
All-rounders: Shane Watson(C), Stuart Binny, Kevin O Brien
Bowlers: Dale Steyn, Mitchell Johnson, Muttiah Muralitharan
India Maharajas vs World Giants Probable Playing XI
India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (c), Parthiv Patel (wk), S Badrinath, Mohammed Kaif, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha
World Giants: Jacques Kallis (c), Shane Watson, Lendl Simmons, Hamilton Masakadza, Asghar Afghan, Kevin O Brien, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Dale Steyn, Mitchell Johnson, Muttiah Muralitharan
Squads
India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (C), Mohammad Kaif, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Sodhi, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Naman Ojha, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Dinda, RP Singh, Ajay Jadeja.
World Giants: Eoin Morgan (C), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jonty Rhodes, Asghar Afghan, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Hamilton Masakadza, Kevin O Brien, Nathan McCullum, Matt Prior, Denesh Ramdin, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee.
Live Tv
