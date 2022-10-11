LIVE India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Shikhar Dhawan’s side eye series win over SA
IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022 LIVE Score: Check all LIVE Updates from third ODI between India and South Africa in Delhi here.
Shikhar Dhawan’s Team India will take on South Africa in the third and final ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday (October 11). The three-match series is level at 1-1 after India’s seven-wicket win in the second ODI in Ranchi on Sunday (October 9).
The visitors had won the rain-hit first game by nine runs in Lucknow last week. The middle order comprising Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and vice-captain Sanju Samson has been solid.
While Iyer and Samson have been consistent, Kishan looked in imperious touch and all three will be eager to continue with their good form as the Indian team management continues to audition players for the ODI World Cup.
In the bowling department, Mohammad Siraj, who has been touted as a possible replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad, has made a strong case for himself. Spinners Shahbaz Ahmed and Ravi Bishnoi have also had good debuts.
The Proteas, who are ranked 11th, are in danger of missing out on direct entry into next year's 50-over World Cup.
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: When & Where to Watch?
India will face South Africa in the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match has been delayed due to wet outfield. Check When & Where to watch and Live streaming details here.
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: TOSS delayed in Delhi, next inspection at 130pm
It has been raining hard for the last few days in New Delhi and rained on Tuesday morning as well. News coming in that toss has now been delayed at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The next inspection is scheduled for 130pm. Check the detailed weather report for the third ODI here.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of third ODI between India and South Africa in New Delhi today.
