16 April 2022, 19:39 PM Lucknow pick up their 4th win and join Gujarat at the top. What a performance for LSG while Mumbai Indians' horrid time continues in IPL 2022. What or who can lead the comeback for Mumbai? For now, that's it from us. Head over to our coverage of DC vs RCB game, where Delhi are bowling first.

16 April 2022, 19:18 PM That's it! MI lose their 6th consecutive match in IPL 2022. They go down to LSG by 18 runs. They have equalled DC (2013) and RCB (2019) for longest losing streak in IPL!

16 April 2022, 19:10 PM Can Pollard do it again for Mumbai Indians? Pollard is the last hope for MI as they need off the last 12 balls. He has done it previously but here the importance is far too much. A match-winning knock from the veteran can lift the spirits of the team. Meanwhile Avesh has removed Allen. MI 157/6 after 18 overs, need 43 to win from 12 balls

16 April 2022, 18:57 PM MI need 52 runs in 3 overs Mumbai Indians need 52 runs in 18 balls with Fabian Allen and Kieron Pollard in the middle. LSG bowling attack and fielding has been impressive so far but they need a wicket now to win this one. MI- 148/5 (17 Overs), Pollard 16 (6) & Fabian 8 (6)

16 April 2022, 18:37 PM SKY GONE! Suryakumar Yadav GONE! for 37 off 27 as he gets caught by Gowtham bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. Surya was looking good but couldn't get the complete connection on the ball as he gets caught near the rope. Before this, Jason Holder knocked over Tilak Varma's stumps with screaming YORKER! LSG back in the game as MI lose 4 wickets. MI- 127/5 (15.3 Overs), Pollard 3 (3)

16 April 2022, 18:34 PM MI pins hopes on SKY & Tilak Mumbai Indians try to stay in contest in Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma in the middle as SPINS-TWINS Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi attack the stumps for LSG. MI- 93/3 (11 Overs), Suryakumar Yadav 21 (15) & Tilak Varma 12 (14)

16 April 2022, 18:14 PM MI lose 3 wickets Mumbai Indians lose Ishan Kishan now as he gets bowled by Marcus Stoinis. Lucknow Super Giants in the driving seat now as MI keep losing wickets regularly. MI- 62/3 (7 Overs)

16 April 2022, 18:04 PM OUT! Brevis was going strong but he has to depart after being caught at the covers off Avesh. It was a quick delivery and Brevis still went on with his shot. Suryakumar has joined Ishan in the middle. MI 57/2 after 6 overs

16 April 2022, 17:54 PM Brevis is here! Dewald Brevis is here and he is making his presence count with some lovely strokes. He is hitting with a SR of over 250, and has already hit six fours and 1 six. MI 57/1 after 5.4 overs!

16 April 2022, 17:53 PM MI lose Rohit Sharma in chase! And that's the end of Rohit Sharma. Another failure for the Hitman with the bat. He is gone for 6 off 7 balls and the pressure continues to build on MI. Brevis joins Ishan Kishan in the middle. MI 16/1 after 2.4 overs

16 April 2022, 17:22 PM Two 100s vs an opponent in IPL Gayle vs PBKS

Kohli vs Gujarat Lions

Warner vs KKR

Rahul vs MI

16 April 2022, 17:13 PM LSG finish with 199/4 KL Rahul 100 helps LSG finish with 199/4 after they were asked to bat first earlier in the day by MI. MI picked just 4 wickets and were quite bad in the field, with some misfields taking place. Batters will have to work hard to get these runs. But what a knock from Rahul, 100 in his 100th IPL match. He led from the front, now on to the bowlers.

16 April 2022, 16:55 PM 100 for Rahul Hundred in his 100th IPL match, KL Rahul continues to grow as a T20 batter. He enjoys MI bowling and it is showing today as well. LSG 195/3 after 19 overs

16 April 2022, 16:45 PM Stoinis is gone! Wicket for MI as Rohit Sharma takes a very good cach. Unadkat with the wicket. Deepak Hooda joins Rahul in the middle. LSG 156/3 after 16.2 overs

16 April 2022, 16:25 PM LSG touch 150 mark Lucknow Super Giants are going strong as their captain KL Rahul is having a ball at the moment. Manish Pandey has gone and joining Rahul in the middle is Marcus Stoinis. LSG 150.2 after 15 overs

16 April 2022, 16:02 PM LSG go past 100! Manish Pandey and KL Rahul have steadied LSG after loss of de Kock. They have now crossed the 100-mark in just the 12th over and after a few overs, we might see LSG batters opening up. KL Rahul also completes 29th fifty in IPL. LSG 101/1 after 11.3 overs

16 April 2022, 15:46 PM LSG lose e Kock! Quinton de Kock has been done in by Fabian Allen. He is gone for 24 off 13 balls, caught leg before wickets. Manish Pandey walks in at 3 and he starts off with a boundary. A positive start. LSG have gone past 50 already. LSG 58/1 after 6.2overs

16 April 2022, 15:08 PM Rahul, de Kock off to solid start Brilliant start for LSG as both openers Rahul and de Kock have taken Lucknow off to a good start. MI started off with spin of Tilak Varma but the move did not work. Pacers back to work. LSG 27/0 after 3.1 overs

16 April 2022, 15:07 PM MI and LSG Teams: Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

16 April 2022, 14:51 PM Mumbai Indians win toss Rohit Sharma has won the toss for Mumbai Indians and decided to bowl first.

16 April 2022, 14:50 PM Fabian Allen to make MI debut West Indian all-rounder Fabian Allen gets his first MI cap from fellow Caribbean player Kieron Pollard.

16 April 2022, 14:28 PM KL Rahul's landmark LSG captain is set to play his 100th IPL match today. Will he cap it off with a win?

16 April 2022, 14:26 PM Will Arjun Tendulkar make his IPL debut? Mumbai Indians have teased a potential debut for Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun. Read all about it here.