Pakistan Vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: Pakistan beat Netherlands by 6 wickets to claim first win of T20 WC
When Pakistan take on Netherlands in their third clash of Super 12 stage, they will be under extreme pressure. Pakistan's chances of qualifying for semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2022 hang on their remaining three matches. They need to win it all and then hope that other results go in their favour too. After defeats against India and then Zimbabwe, Babar Azam's PAK find themselves on verge of getting knocked out from tournament. All their plans leading to the World Cup have backfired with their three stars Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi not shining at the big stage. Not to forget, while Afridi is returning after a long layoff due to injury, Babar and Rizwan had been in supreme form before the World Cup. However, the law of averages had hit them now.
As fa as Netherlands are concerned, they have it in them to cause an upset. Their bowling is quite good, they had even India under the weather for a while with the ball in hand before Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav saved the sinking ship. It is their batting which is a big concern for the Holland side.
Pakistan will be looking to bat first vs Netherlands, put up a big score with the bat and then bowl out Netherlands cheaply so that their NRR is back on track.
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Pakistan beat Netherlands by 6 wickets
Netherlands bowling attack made the target look like 120 but Pakistan somehow managed to claim their first win of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. There fans are not ready to leave the stadium as all eyes will be on India now.
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Mohammad Rizwan inching towards fifty
Pakistan opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan managed to keep his head calm as he takes his team towards their first win of the ICC T20 World Cup.
LVE SCORE PAK 80/2 (11) CRR: 7.27 REQ: 1.33 Pakistan need 12 runs in 54 balls
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman steady Pakistan
Both Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan are playing positive cricket as Pakistan recovers from the early wicket of captain Babar Azam.
LIVE SCORE PAK 50/1 (6.3) CRR: 7.69 REQ: 3.11 Pakistan need 42 runs in 81 balls
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Babar Azam gets runout
And Babar Azam's failure continues as he gets run out, van der Merwe's direct hit sends the Pakistan captain back in the dugout.
LIVE SCORE PAK 16/1 (2) CRR: 8 REQ: 4.22 Pakistan need 76 runs
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Netherlands 91/9 in 20 overs
Sensational bowling display by Shadab Khan and M Wasim Jr as Pakistan restrict Netherlands to 91/9. Afridi, Shah, and Rauf contributed with one wicket each while Wasim and Khan picked two and three wickets each respectively.
LIVE SCORE NED 91/9 (20) CRR: 4.55
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: NED in deep trouble
Pakistan bowlers are all over the Netherlands and they are looking to bowl out Dutch under 100. If Netherlands somehow manage to take the score to 110 or 120, they can fight at the Perth Stadium.
LIVE SCORE NED 81/8 (18.3) CRR: 4.38
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: NED 5 down
Shadab Khan is on a roll here, the third wicket of the match for the leg-spinner. Nassem Shah also finds himself on the scorecard with a wicket of Edwards.
LIVE SCORE NED 69/5 (15.5) CRR: 4.36
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Ackermann and Edwards steady NED
Colin Ackermann and Scott Edwards are stitching a small partnership where Colin has scored 17 runs while Scott has 9 runs to his named. NED need them to bat till 15th over and then try to score some quick runs.
LIVE SCORE NED 49/3 (12) CRR: 4.08
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: NED 3 down
Shadab Khan picks his first wicket of the match as he removes Tom Cooper in the first over after a powerplay. Followed by another wicket of Max ODowd. Netherlands need a partnership.
LIVE SCORE NED 26/3 (8.3) CRR: 3.06 Netherlands opt to bat
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: INJURY News!
Bas de Leede receives a massive blow on his face. The helmet saved him here. The Haris Rauf delivery rose from the length and smashed the grill of the helmet. The grill seems to have cut his nose. Pakistan players were quickly there to check on him and de Leede has left the field. Tom Cooper comes in and Shadab dismisses him on just the first ball of his spell. Netherlands on back foot here after loss of second wicket.
NED 19/2 (6.1)
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: NED lose 1st wicket
Shaeen Afridi struck early and has dismissed Netherlands opener Max ODowd. Myburgh departs after getting caught in the deep. Bas de Leede, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Mohammad Wasim Jr begins his first over.
NED 17/1 (4.4)
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: NED off to slow start
Netherlands are off to slow start. Openers Max ODowd and Stephan Myburgh having trouble scoring against the quality of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, the new-ball bowlers. Pakistan need wickets though make push them back further.
NED 7/0 (2.1)
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: National Anthems being played
Pakistan and Netherlands are out for for their national anthems. A few minutes more and we will be starting with the firts ball.
ICYMI: Pakistan lost the toss and Netherlands opted to bat first. Check playing 11s in last update.
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Playing XIs
Teams:
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Netherlands (Playing XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Toss News!
Pakistan have lost yet another toss. Netherland win the toss and opt to bat first in this all-important clash.
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: LIVE stream update!
Take a look at the two squads below:
Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover
Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Hello and welcome
Our LIVE blog for the all-important Pakistan vs Netherlands clash is up and running. You can follow all latest updates and scorcard from the match here. Toss at 12 pm and match from 12.30 pm IST.
