Pakistan Vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score Updates: Netherlands off to slow start after opting to bat first
PAK Vs NED ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match LIVE Scorecard: Pakistan need to beat Netherlands to stay alive in tournament, watch latest updates here
Trending Photos
When Pakistan take on Netherlands in their third clash of Super 12 stage, they will be under extreme pressure. Pakistan's chances of qualifying for semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2022 hang on their remaining three matches. They need to win it all and then hope that other results go in their favour too. After defeats against India and then Zimbabwe, Babar Azam's PAK find themselves on verge of getting knocked out from tournament. All their plans leading to the World Cup have backfired with their three stars Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi not shining at the big stage. Not to forget, while Afridi is returning after a long layoff due to injury, Babar and Rizwan had been in supreme form before the World Cup. However, the law of averages had hit them now.
As fa as Netherlands are concerned, they have it in them to cause an upset. Their bowling is quite good, they had even India under the weather for a while with the ball in hand before Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav saved the sinking ship. It is their batting which is a big concern for the Holland side.
The team gears up for the next game __#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/AOTLBnzA8h — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 29, 2022
Pakistan will be looking to bat first vs Netherlands, put up a big score with the bat and then bowl out Netherlands cheaply so that their NRR is back on track.
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: NED off to slow start
Netherlands are off to slow start. Openers Max ODowd and Stephan Myburgh having trouble scoring against the quality of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, the new-ball bowlers. Pakistan need wickets though make push them back further.
NED 7/0 (2.1)
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: National Anthems being played
Pakistan and Netherlands are out for for their national anthems. A few minutes more and we will be starting with the firts ball.
ICYMI: Pakistan lost the toss and Netherlands opted to bat first. Check playing 11s in last update.
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Playing XIs
Teams:
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Netherlands (Playing XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Toss News!
Pakistan have lost yet another toss. Netherland win the toss and opt to bat first in this all-important clash.
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: LIVE stream update!
Take a look at the two squads below:
Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover
Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali
Click here to check live stream news of Pakistan vs Netherlands match
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Hello and welcome
Our LIVE blog for the all-important Pakistan vs Netherlands clash is up and running. You can follow all latest updates and scorcard from the match here. Toss at 12 pm and match from 12.30 pm IST.
Right now, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe is heading to a close finish. You can switch to their live blog here to check scorecard and LIVE updates.
More Stories