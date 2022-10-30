Pakistan Vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score Updates: Netherlands off to slow start after opting to bat first

When Pakistan take on Netherlands in their third clash of Super 12 stage, they will be under extreme pressure. Pakistan's chances of qualifying for semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2022 hang on their remaining three matches. They need to win it all and then hope that other results go in their favour too. After defeats against India and then Zimbabwe, Babar Azam's PAK find themselves on verge of getting knocked out from tournament. All their plans leading to the World Cup have backfired with their three stars Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi not shining at the big stage. Not to forget, while Afridi is returning after a long layoff due to injury, Babar and Rizwan had been in supreme form before the World Cup. However, the law of averages had hit them now.

As fa as Netherlands are concerned, they have it in them to cause an upset. Their bowling is quite good, they had even India under the weather for a while with the ball in hand before Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav saved the sinking ship. It is their batting which is a big concern for the Holland side.

Pakistan will be looking to bat first vs Netherlands, put up a big score with the bat and then bowl out Netherlands cheaply so that their NRR is back on track.