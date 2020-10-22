Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 40: Live Score Updates

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 40 of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Today, Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the two sides' second tie of the cash-rich league in Dubai.

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals are standing at the sixth place in the IPL 13 standings with four victories from 10 matches.David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are languishing down at the seventh spot with three wins from nine matches.

While Rajasthan will head into the match against SRH on the back of their seven-wicket triumph over Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Hyderabad came close to victory in their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before the latter secured a Super Over win.

In fact, Rajasthan Royals also clinched a five-wicket win over Warner's side at the same venue on October 11 in the previous encounter between the two sides.

RR will look to take inspiration from the win and seal another victory over Hyderabad, while SRH will be keen to rebound strongly and settle the scores against Rajasthan.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, the two teams have faced each other in a total of 12 matches so far with both teams sealing wins on six occasions each.

Here are the live updates: