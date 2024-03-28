DC: 30-1 (3.2) RR vs DC Live Cricket IPL 2024: Marsh Departs, DC 1 Down
LIVE UPDATES | RR vs DC Full Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Match 9: Riyan Parag Was The Hero Of Rajasthan Royals' First Innings With 84 Runs In 45 Balls.
RR vs DC LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: In the 9th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, the Rajasthan Royals set a target of 186 runs for the Delhi Capitals. Batting first, Rajasthan posted a total of 185/5 in 20 overs. Their innings saw notable performances from Riyan Parag, who remained unbeaten with 84 runs off 45 balls, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who contributed 29 runs. However, early dismissals of key players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler posed initial challenges for Rajasthan. Delhi's bowling attack, led by Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar, managed to restrict Rajasthan's scoring opportunities. Delhi Capitals, after winning the toss, opted to bowl first. The match showcased a competitive start to the IPL season with Rajasthan setting up a challenging total for Delhi to chase.
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Burger Strikes
Nandre Burger dismisses Mitchell Marsh with sheer pace, breaching his defense with a pacy short delivery outside off, uprooting the off-stump and ending the dangerous opening partnership.
Live Score DC 30/1 (3.2) CRR: 9 REQ: 9.36
Delhi Capitals need 156 runs
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Delhi Off To Great Start
Mitchell Marsh confidently maneuvers Nandre Burger's deliveries, securing boundaries with skillful drives while defending when necessary, displaying astute shot selection and control in the early exchanges of the innings.
Live Score DC 29/0 (3) CRR: 9.67 REQ: 9.24
Delhi Capitals need 157 runs
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Controversy In 1st Over
Rajasthan Royals make an Impact Sub, Ponting argues with the fourth umpire, Boult starts the attack against Warner and Mitchell Marsh in a tense moment of the match.
Live Score DC 2/0 (1) CRR: 2 REQ: 9.68
Delhi Capitals need 184 runs
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Riyan Parag Guide RR To A Big Total
Riyan Parag concludes a spectacular innings with a flurry of boundaries and a six off Nortje's final over, scoring 25 runs, but narrowly missing out on a boundary off the last ball, ultimately breaching the 180-run mark for his team, while Hetmyer watches in disbelief.
Live Score RR 185/5 (20) CRR: 9.25
Innings Break
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Dhruv Departs
Nortje dismisses Dhruv Jurel bowled as he shuffles across to play the lap shot but gets cramped for room, hitting the ball onto his off-stump, breaking the partnership, with RR looking forward to Hetmyer's arrival at the crease with 16 balls remaining.
Live Score RR 142/5 (17.2) CRR: 8.19
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Fifty For Parag
Riyan Parag reaches his fifty with a mature innings, providing much-needed impetus for Rajasthan Royals, hitting a six off a full delivery from Mukesh Kumar, while also receiving support from Dhruv Jurel, as Mukesh mixes up his lengths, striving for better execution.
Live Score RR 138/4 (17) CRR: 8.12
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Riyan Parag Striking It
Khaleel Ahmed faces a fiery onslaught from Riyan Parag, conceding 15 runs off the over, including a boundary, a six, and a couple of fours, as Parag takes charge, spoiling Khaleel's figures, while Dhruv Jurel survives an LBW appeal after a big inside edge is revealed on replay.
Live Score RR 113/4 (15.2) CRR: 7.37
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: R Ashwin Out
Ashwin departs after steadying the innings for RR, falling caught by Tristan Stubbs at deep mid-wicket off Axar's delivery, having provided the required impetus with 29 runs off 19 balls, including three sixes.
Live Score RR 90/4 (13.3) CRR: 6.67
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Kuldeep Vs Parag
Kuldeep Yadav mixes up his deliveries, deceiving Parag with a googly but then conceding a wide, followed by Parag's aggressive response with a well-timed six, amid discussions with Pant, as Ashwin and Parag collect singles, marking Kuldeep's return to the attack.
Live Score RR 88/3 (13) CRR: 6.77
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Ashwin On Fire
Nortje delivers a mix of short and fuller deliveries, with Ashwin hitting two sixes, creating momentum, while Parag and Ashwin manage singles in between, amid the excitement of the crowd waving pink flags.
Live Score
RR 73/3 (11) CRR: 6.64
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: R Ashwin In The Middle
Axar Patel maintains control with varied deliveries, as Riyan Parag manages singles and a boundary, while Ashwin chips in with singles, relieving pressure off Rajasthan Royals in the match.
Live Score RR 46/3 (9) CRR: 5.11
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: RR in Deep Trouble
Kuldeep Yadav gets Buttler lbw with a successful review, as the ball pitched on leg and straightened enough to hit the leg-stump, despite initial umpire negation, leading to jubilation among the Kolkata Knight Riders team.
Live Score RR 36/3 (7.2) CRR: 4.91
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Sanju Samson Out
Khaleel Ahmed dismisses Samson caught behind by Pant as Samson, attempting to break the dry spell of boundaries, backs away and slashes at a sharp short ball, resulting in a thick edge caught by the wicketkeeper.
Live Score RR 31/2 (6) CRR: 5.17
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Sanju Samson Pushing RR Back On Track
Mukesh Kumar faces aggression from Samson, conceding three boundaries in a row, while Buttler manages a single, accumulating 14 runs off the over, as a discussion about foreign player substitutes arises.
Live Score RR 29/1 (5) CRR: 5.8
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Tight Over By Khaleel
Khaleel Ahmed maintains pressure with precise lengths and movement, conceding only singles, as Samson and Buttler struggle to find gaps, while Yashasvi Jaiswal's IPL struggles against Mukesh Kumar are highlighted.
Live Score RR 12/1 (3) CRR: 4
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Poor Start For Rajasthan
Mukesh Kumar cleans up Jaiswal with a pitched-up delivery angling in, beating his clip shot, hitting the pad and deflecting onto the off-stump, celebrating a crucial wicket for Delhi Capitals.
Live Score RR 9/1 (1.5) CRR: 4.91
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Rajasthan Need Steady Start
Khaleel Ahmed's opening over to Jaiswal and Buttler: Swinging deliveries trouble Jaiswal, while Buttler manages singles and doubles, amidst Buttler's stats against DC in IPL being shared, interrupted by a disturbance causing a delay.
Live Score RR 4/0 (1) CRR: 4
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Sanju Samson - We would have bowled first, dew could come in the second innings. Both pitches have an even covering of grass, but the last match was an afternoon game. All the 10 teams are geared up and prepared well, we just need to follow the process and not think too much, then we will be fine. Same team for us.
Rishabh Pant- We'll bowl first. The wicket looks fine and we want to use it, there might be some dew in the 2nd innings. Feels good to play 100 matches for the same franchise, but every game is important for me. Most of the concerns are regarding injury, but these are things you can't control. Two changes for us - Ishant hasn't recovered, Shai Hope has a back spasm. Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar come in.
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Toss Report
Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Thursday.
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Pitch Insights
Jaipur's pitch offers a familiar challenge: a two-paced, spin-friendly surface. As temperatures soar, conditions favor spinners, adding an extra dimension to the game.
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Impact Player Strategies
Rajasthan Royals strategize around Riyan Parag's recovery and potential lineup changes. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals integrate Anrich Nortje's return and Ishant Sharma's availability, aiming for a balanced playing XI.
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Exciting Batting Duel
Anticipate a thrilling showdown as explosive batting talents collide. While both teams boast firepower, Royals emerge as frontrunners, showcasing superior strength and form.
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Buttler's Form Dilemma
Royals pin hopes on Jos Buttler's resurgence after a dismal season start. With a history of ups and downs, his performance alongside rising stars like Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson will determine Royals' fate.
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Capitals' Middle Order Woes
Despite promising starts, Delhi Capitals' middle-order batsmen falter under pressure. Against Royals' formidable attack, their batting lineup faces a stern test, highlighting the need for consistent performances.
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Royals' Home Struggles
Rajasthan Royals seek redemption at Sawai Mansingh Stadium after lackluster performances. With just one home win last season, they face a pivotal opportunity against Capitals to reclaim their fortress.
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Fraser-McGurk vs. Pant Showdown
In an electrifying display, Pant locks horns with Australian prodigy Fraser-McGurk in a boundary-hitting spectacle. Their clash underscores Pant's journey from injury to dominance, setting high stakes for upcoming matches.
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Pant's Relaxed Resurgence
After grabbing headlines post-recovery, Rishabh Pant now revels in team camaraderie. Seen enjoying Holi celebrations and intense training, his focus shifts from spotlight to team dynamics, signaling personal and professional growth.
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs DC: Royals' Dominance Emerging
Amidst the buzz surrounding Rishabh Pant, Rajasthan Royals shine brighter. Recent events reveal Royals as a formidable force, outshining Capitals with solid performances and promising talent.
No signs of rain in Jaipur. But players could have liked some cloud cover to get relief from the heat as it is going to be very hot in Jaipur tonight with temperature in late of 30s.
DC vs RR LIVE: Huge milestone awaits Pant
Rishabh Pant is going to feature in his 100th Indian Premier League (IPL) match for Delhi Capitals when he takes to the field against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday night. He will become the first DC player to achieve this milestone.
Rajasthan Vs Delhi IPL LIVE: RR's Probable 11
RR Probable Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell/Nandre Burger, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
IPL 2024 LIVE Delhi Vs Rajasthan: Check DC's Probable Playing 11s
DC Probable XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar/Kumar Kushagra, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma
RR vs DC LIVE Score: Check Dream11 Prediction
Huge game and plenty of star players in action today. It will be interesting to see who plays and who does not. Many chopping and changings happen in IPL. Important to know about the squads, players availability and other things before finalising your fantasy team.
RR vs DC LIVE Updates: Squads are out
IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Why is Prithvi being ignored by DC?
"We decided on (Mitchell) Marsh and (David) Warner to open. Ricky Bhui is a middle order batsman. They bat in different positions. It's not (Ricky) Bhui for (Prithvi) Shaw but it's a different opening combination. They opened for Australia at the top and have done well together, so we decided to open with them," Sourav Ganguly explained.
DC vs RR LIVE: Pant's Excellent Record Against Rajasthan
If there is one game that Rishabh Pant needed to strike his first fifty since comeback after car accident, it is this. He enjoys batting against Rajasthan and it is clearly seen in the numbers. Pant has four fifties in nine innings against RR, and his strike rate in these innings has been 170.
LIVE RR vs DC: Samson Vs Left-Arm Spinners
One of the key matchups in the RR vs DC game will be the one between Sanju Samson and DC's left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. Sanju used to attack the left-arm spinners successfully but in the last 3 years, the pace of his runs against them has come down. It will be interesting to see how Sanju deals with this battle in tonight's clash.
IPL 2024 RR vs DC LIVE: Anrich Nortje To Play Today?
Good news for Delhi Capitals fans as pacer Anrich Nortje has joined the DC camp and is likely to play today as Delhi look for their first win of the season. Additionally, Ishant and Mukesh Kumar have also recovered from their respective injuries.
DC vs RR LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The RR vs DC contest in IPL 2024 is a night game and starts at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7 pm IST. Watch out for Rishabh Pant who has a lot to prove since making a comeback to the cricket field post car accident.
LIVE Updates RR vs DC: Riyan Parag's poor record against Delhi
Riyan Parag is batting a little higher up in the battin order as he aims to fix his IPL record. He has a dismal record batting against Capitals, having scored just 75 runs in 7 innings against at a strike rate of 91.46.
RR vs DC LIVE Updates: Check Probable Playing 11s
RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell/Nandre Burger, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.
DC Probable XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma
LIVE RR vs DC: Full Squads
