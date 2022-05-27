27 May 2022, 23:04 PM RR reach their first final since 2008 Ominous for #GujaratTitans that #Buttler is in this form. This was an inmings so full of class. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 27, 2022 buttleR + RR = RRR #GTvRR #IPL2022 pc: @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/TLhHnro5Si — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 24, 2022 Rajasthan Royals reach their first IPL Final since Shane Warne led them in 2008.

27 May 2022, 22:33 PM RR win by 7 wickets Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets as Jos Buttler hits century in just 59 balls smashing 10 boundaries and five maximums with a strike rate of 169.49. RCB bowlers have failed to defend their total of 157 runs as RR batters take them to the cleaners.

27 May 2022, 21:45 PM RR nears the final Buttle and Padikkal are racing towards the final spot. Buttler a couple of hits away from a hundred. Rajasthan Royals need 15 runs in 22 balls



27 May 2022, 22:22 PM GONE! BIG WICKET! Sanju Samson 23 (21) stumped by Dinesh Karthik bowled by Hasaranga. RCB finally break the deadlock as RR skipper departs cheaply. RR- 114/2 (12 Overs), Buttler 69 (37)

27 May 2022, 22:07 PM Buttler and Samson on FIRE Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson on FIRE as Rajasthan Royals on course of reaching the IPL 2022 finals. RCB looking in trouble as they look to find a wicket in desperate fashion. RR- 104/2 (10.2 Overs), Buttler 67 (34) & Samson 16 (15)

27 May 2022, 22:02 PM Buttler hits FIFTY Jos Buttler completes his fifty in just 23 balls as he guides Rajasthan Royals to a good start in their chase of 158. RCB looking to get a wicket of Samson or Buttler. RR- 77/1 (7 Overs) Buttler 54 (25) & Samson 2 (4)

27 May 2022, 21:50 PM GONE! Josh Hazlewood STRIKES! Yashasvi Jaiswal 21 (13) caught by Virat Kohli. RR lose their first wicket as RCB finally get the wicket they were looking for. RR- 61/1 (5.1 Overs), Buttler 40 (18)

27 May 2022, 21:47 PM Will RR regret dropping PATIDAR? Rajat Patidar was dropped in the 6th over from Riyan Parag and got trolled. Read all details HERE.

27 May 2022, 21:45 PM RR off to a FLYING START Rajasthan Royals off to a flying start with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal opening the innings with the urge to score runs. RCB clueless at the moment as both openers take the bowlers to the cleaners. RR- 37/0 (3 Overs), Buttler 20 (10) & Jaiswal 17 (8)

27 May 2022, 21:35 PM RR start STRONG Rajasthan Royals start strong with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle. RCB start off disappointed with Siraj getting smacked for a six and two boundary in the first. RR- 16/0 (Overs), Buttler 0 (0) & Jaiswal 16 (6)

27 May 2022, 21:02 PM RCB- 157/8 (20 Overs) Royal Challengers Bangalore finish at 157 runs after 20 overs as Rajat Patidar 58 (42), Faf du Plessis 25 (27), Glenn Maxwell 24 (13) get their team to a challenging total. RR bowlers bounce back in the death overs as they take 5 wickets in the last five overs. Brilliant bowling display by the Rajasthan Royals in the end.

27 May 2022, 20:50 PM DK and Lomror to FIRE Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror in the middle as RCB need to finish with a big total. RR looking to restrict with Bangalore to an easy total. RCB- 139/4 (17 Overs), Lomror 7 (7) & Karthik 5 (5)

27 May 2022, 20:40 PM Patidar departs after hitting FIFTY Rajat Patidar caught by Jos Buttler bowled by R Ashwin, Patidar hits half-century in 40 balls as he smacks Yuzi Chahal for a maximum. He's finally caught by RR who were looking clueless as Patidar was looking in dangerous touch. RCB- 130/3 (15.2 Overs), Patidar 58 (41) & Lomror 3 (3)

27 May 2022, 20:33 PM GONE! Glenn Maxwell 24 (13) caught by McCoy bowled by Trent Boult. RCB lose another wicket as RR get the dangerman out, brilliant catch by the fine-leg fielder diving infront. RCB- 112/3 (14.2 Overs), Patidar 45 (38)

27 May 2022, 20:25 PM Maxwell and Patidar on FIRE Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar in the middle taking the charge to the Rajasthan bowlers. SPIN twins Yuzi Chahal and Ravichandra Ashwin brought into the attack. RCB- 107/2 (13 Overs), Patidar 43 (35) & Maxwell 21 (8)

27 May 2022, 20:14 PM BIG WICKET! Faf du Plessis 25 (27) caught by Ashwin bowled McCoy. RR finally break the partnership as RCB lose their skipper, RCB were taking the charge and du Plessis was caught at 3rd man. RCB- 82/2 (11 Overs), Patidar 39 (31)

27 May 2022, 20:03 PM RCB going STRONG Royal Challengers Bangalore going strong with skipper Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar in the middle. RR bring in Yuzi Chahal to break the deadlock. RCB- 69/1 (9 Overs), Patidar 28 (22) & du Plessis 24 (24)

27 May 2022, 20:00 PM DROPPED! Riyan Parag drops Rajat Patidar 17 (16) as RR lose a big chance to get another breakthrough. RCB survive a big blow from RR's fielding error. RCB- 52/1 (7 Overs), Patidar 18 (17) & du Plessis 19 (17)

27 May 2022, 19:41 PM PATIDAR & du Plessis STEADY RCB Rajat Patidar and skipper Faf du Plessis recover after an early blow of Virat Kohli. RR are coming in with some serious pace of Trent Boult and Prasidhn Krishna on a swinging wicket. RCB- 25/1 (4 Overs), du Plessis 6 (9) & Patidar 4 (7)

27 May 2022, 19:35 PM GONE! Virat Kohli 7 (6) Caught behind by Sanju Samson bowled by Prasidh Krishna. BIG WICKET for RCB as Virat Kohli is gone early, RR gain momentum as Krishna gets them the breakthrough. RCB- 14/1 (2 Overs), du Plessis 2 (3)

27 May 2022, 19:17 PM HERE WE GO! Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis open the innings steady against the Left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult of the Rajasthan Royals. RCB will look to put up a very competitive total against RR. RCB- 8/0 (1 Over), Kohli 7 (5) & du Plessis 1 (1)

27 May 2022, 19:15 PM Advantage RCB? RCB: 4 wins in 5 games. RR: 4 losses in 7 games. Just saying: These days the weather in Bangalore is more pleasant than in Jaipur. Do you agree? . #RCBvsRR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 27, 2022

27 May 2022, 19:01 PM Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

27 May 2022, 18:53 PM Toss News! Sanju Samson wins toss and Rajasthan Royals will bowl first

27 May 2022, 18:40 PM First match at the Narendra Modi Stadium The Stage Is Set #TATAIPL | #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/9yk5aUzWwE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2022 It's the biggest stadium of cricket in the world with a capacity of 132,000.

27 May 2022, 17:56 PM RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Probable Playing XI: Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, James Neesham Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Siddharth Kaul

27 May 2022, 17:40 PM Big BLOW for RCB Dinesh Karthik gets reprimanded for breaching Code of Conduct. Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. READ ALL DETAILS HERE

27 May 2022, 17:36 PM RR vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals can bring in Jimmy Neesham in place of McCoy and RCB can drop pacer Siraj. Check all details HERE.