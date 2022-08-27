SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Match Updates: Afghanistan win toss, opt to field first
Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan in the tournament opener. For live scores and update stay tuned.
The 2022 Asia Cup, to be played in the T20I format, promises an enthralling ride for fans who would be eager to see the best sides in Asia going head-to-head against each other. In 13 matches from August 27 to September 11, across Dubai and Sharjah, the top six teams from Asia will be vying for the trophy which was established 38 years ago co-incidentally in the UAE. The positioning of the tournament comes at a very interesting time. The Covid-19 pandemic forced the tournament, last held in 2018 in the UAE, to be postponed from 2020 to 2022. Then, the tournament was shifted to UAE from Sri Lanka due to the acute economic, political and social crisis in the island nation. Now, with the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia almost 50 days away, the Asia Cup serves as a perfect platform and of extra importance for all five teams barring Hong Kong to test their preparedness for the silverware in the shortest format of the game.
Toss Report
Afghanistan captain M Nabi won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 opener at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.
SL vs AFG Predicted Playing XI: Rashid Khan vs Wanindu Hasaranga, Battle of spin expected in Asia Cup 2022 opener
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Dasun Shanaka (captain), , Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando
Afghanistan: Rahmatullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rashid Khan, Fareed Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints
Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka
All-rounders: Rashid Khan(C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga(VC), Mohammad Nabi
Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne
Asia Cup 2022 SL vs AFG Live streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20 in India?
The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will be live broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 opener between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game. Stay tuned!
