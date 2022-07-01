Harmanpreet Kaur, who begins her reign as a full-time skipper of the Indian women’s team with the ODI series against Sri Lanka, is seeking drastic improvement in fitness and fielding from her teammates. Kaur, who was already leading the Indian T20 side, was handed the ODI captaincy after veteran Mithali Raj retired from international cricket earlier this month. The three-match series beginning in Pallekele on Friday (July 1) is her first assignment as ODI captain.

“I have set some goals for us. Fitness is very important for a player. Skills wise we have coaches but I want to set an example where the players can see me and get motivated to become fit,” Kaur said on eve of the first ODI against Sri Lanka.

“Fitness and fielding are two things I want my team to improve. If these two aspects are covered then you are the best side,” Harmanpreet, who is among the fitter players in the Indian team, said.

Having led India in T20s for a while, the 33-year-old said she is enjoying her captaincy stint and feels no additional pressure now that she has become a full-time skipper.

