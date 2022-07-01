SL W vs IND W 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India strike again, Sri Lanka two down now
India Women cricket team will take on Sri Lanka Women cricket in the first of three ODI at Pallekele on Friday (July 1). Check all LIVE score and updates from IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI here.
Harmanpreet Kaur, who begins her reign as a full-time skipper of the Indian women’s team with the ODI series against Sri Lanka, is seeking drastic improvement in fitness and fielding from her teammates. Kaur, who was already leading the Indian T20 side, was handed the ODI captaincy after veteran Mithali Raj retired from international cricket earlier this month. The three-match series beginning in Pallekele on Friday (July 1) is her first assignment as ODI captain.
“I have set some goals for us. Fitness is very important for a player. Skills wise we have coaches but I want to set an example where the players can see me and get motivated to become fit,” Kaur said on eve of the first ODI against Sri Lanka.
“Fitness and fielding are two things I want my team to improve. If these two aspects are covered then you are the best side,” Harmanpreet, who is among the fitter players in the Indian team, said.
Having led India in T20s for a while, the 33-year-old said she is enjoying her captaincy stint and feels no additional pressure now that she has become a full-time skipper.
Check LIVE score and updates from SL-W vs IND-W 1st ODI here.
Sri Lanka lose 2nd wicket
Hosts SL are two down now with Hansima Karunaratne dismissed for a 11-ball duck by Deepti Sharma in her first over. Sri Lanka are 29/2 in 5 overs.
Huge wicket for India
Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu is dismissed for 2. Renuka Singh induces an edge and keeper Yastika Bhatia completes the catch. Sri Lanka are 13/1 in 3 overs.
Renuka Singh concedes a couple of fours
Sri Lanka off to a flying start as Hasini Perera hammers a couple of boundaries off Renuka Singh. Sri Lanka are 8/0 after the first over.
Playing XIs of both sides
Here are the Playing XI of 1st ODI...
Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia(w), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh
Sri Lanka win the toss
Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu has won the toss and Team India will bowl first.
When and Where to Watch 1st ODI
You can check out Livestream details of SL-W vs IND-W 1st ODI in Pallekele here.
Hello and Welcome to our coverage of SL-W vs IND-W 1st ODI LIVE from Pallekele
