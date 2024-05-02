Highlights | SRH vs RR IPL 2024: SRH Win By 1 Run
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (SRH vs RR) Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: When RR Needed 2 Runs On Lst Ball Of The Match, Bhuvi Took The Wicket Of Powell To Help SRH Win.
Trending Photos
Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a nail-biting victory over Rajasthan Royals by just one run in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League 2024. SRH posted a challenging total of 201/3 in their 20 overs, with Nitish Reddy top-scoring with an unbeaten 76, ably supported by Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen. In response, Rajasthan Royals fought valiantly but fell short by one run, finishing at 200/7 in their 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag starred with the bat, scoring 67 and 77 runs respectively. However, crucial wickets from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pat Cummins helped SRH defend their total successfully. The match witnessed thrilling moments, keeping fans on the edge of their seats until the last ball.
Follow Highlights Updates And Score From SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Match Here.
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Match Summary
Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a thrilling one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024. Nitish Reddy's unbeaten 76 propelled SRH to 201/3. In response, Rajasthan fell agonizingly short despite valiant efforts from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag, with crucial wickets from Bhuvneshwar and Cummins sealing the win.
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: SRH Win By 1 Run
In a thrilling finish, Bhuvneshwar traps Powell LBW, securing a victory for SRH as RR exhaust their reviews, with Powell departing after a brisk 27 off 15 balls, including three fours and one six.
LIVE Score RR 200/7 (20) CRR: 10
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 1 run
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: 13 In Last Over
Cummins delivers a variety of deliveries, including a six over sweeper cover by Powell, as well as slower balls and yorkers, limiting the batsmen to just one run and a dot ball.
LIVE Score RR 189/6 (19) CRR: 9.95 REQ: 13
Rajasthan Royals need 13 runs in 6 balls
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: SRH Back In The Game
Cummins claims the wicket of Dhruv Jurel, caught by Abhishek Sharma at deep square leg, as Jurel departs after scoring just 1 run off 3 balls, failing to make a significant contribution.
LIVE Score RR 182/6 (18.1) CRR: 10.02 REQ: 10.91
Rajasthan Royals need 20 runs in 11 balls
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: RR 5 Down
T Natarajan strikes again, dismissing Hetmyer caught by Marco Jansen, adding intrigue to the game, as Hetmyer departs after scoring 13 runs off 9 balls, including one boundary and one six.
LIVE Score RR 181/5 (17.4) CRR: 10.25 REQ: 9
Rajasthan Royals need 21 runs in 14 balls
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: RR On Top
Marco Jansen delivers a mix of deliveries, including a wide and a couple of boundaries, as Powell and Hetmyer manage to add runs to the total, with Powell edging one for four and Hetmyer driving a yorker length ball to long-on for a single.
LIVE Score RR 175/4 (17) CRR: 10.29 REQ: 9
Rajasthan Royals need 27 runs in 18 balls
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Parag Departs, SRH Bounce Back
Cummins induces a catch at long-on as Parag's well-struck shot finds Marco Jansen, ending Parag's innings at 77 runs off 49 balls, including eight boundaries and four sixes.
LIVE Score RR 159/4 (15.5) CRR: 10.04 REQ: 10.32
Rajasthan Royals need 43 runs in 25 balls
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Jaiswal Departs
Jaiswal falls to a similar fate as Head, bowled while attempting a scoop shot off a low full toss from T Natarajan, reflecting the parallel narratives of their dismissals and highlighting the impact of Parag and Nitish Reddy for Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.
LIVE Score RR 143/3 (14) CRR: 10.21 REQ: 9.83
Rajasthan Royals need 59 runs in 36 balls
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Tight Over For SRH
T Natarajan bowls a mix of deliveries, including a wide, as Parag and Jaiswal rotate the strike with singles, punching through mid-wicket and cover, while a misfield contributes to one run.
LIVE Score RR 118/2 (12) CRR: 9.83 REQ: 10.5
Rajasthan Royals need 84 runs in 48 balls
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Fifty For Jaiswal, Parag
Shahbaz Ahmed induces a run-out appeal but Jaiswal survives, as Parag reaches his fifty with a reverse sweep for four, while Jaiswal also reaches his fifty with a boundary towards deep cover, benefitting from a misfield, as Rajasthan Royals require 98 runs from 59 balls.
LIVE Score RR 111/2 (11) CRR: 10.09 REQ: 10.11
Rajasthan Royals need 91 runs in 54 balls
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Jaiswal Near Fifty
Cummins delivers a mix of deliveries to Jaiswal and Parag, including a yorker, a couple of runs driven through cover, a single whipped to deep mid-wicket, and a clean strike by Parag for a six over deep square leg, followed by a flick to mid-wicket to end the over.
LIVE Score RR 90/2 (9) CRR: 10 REQ: 10.18
Rajasthan Royals need 112 runs in 66 balls
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: SRH Fight Back
Unadkat's over sees Parag and Jaiswal rotating the strike with singles and twos, despite a wide delivery and a brief distraction caused by the spidercam, as Parag nudges the ball square of the wicket for two runs to end the over.
LIVE Score RR 69/2 (7) CRR: 9.86 REQ: 10.23
Rajasthan Royals need 133 runs in 78 balls
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Parag, Jaiswal Take On RR
Cummins faces off against Jaiswal, who smashes a four over cover and then hooks a six over fine leg, preceding two dot balls and a single by Parag, questioning the performance of World Cup-selected players.
LIVE Score RR 50/2 (5) CRR: 10 REQ: 10.13
Rajasthan Royals need 152 runs in 90 balls
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Bhuvi Goes For Runs
Bhuvneshwar concedes boundaries to Parag, who confidently dispatches a slower delivery for a four through cover and follows it up with a lofted six over wide long-on, while Jaiswal manages a single and a dot ball to start the over.
LIVE Score RR 21/2 (3) CRR: 7 REQ: 10.65
Rajasthan Royals need 181 runs
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Double Strike For Bhuvi
Bhuvneshwar delivers a swinging inswinger to dismiss Samson for a duck, evoking memories of his vintage form with impeccable swing bowling.
LIVE Score RR 1/2 (0.5) CRR: 1.2 REQ: 10.49
Rajasthan Royals need 201 runs
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Dream Start For SRH
Bhuvneshwar dismisses Buttler for a golden duck with a swinging back-of-a-length delivery, caught by Marco Jansen, marking an early breakthrough in the match.
LIVE Score RR 1/1 (0.2) CRR: 3 REQ: 10.22
Rajasthan Royals need 201 runs
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: SRH Finish On High
Sandeep Sharma's final over sees Klaasen smashing a six over long-on, followed by a boundary and two doubles, allowing SRH to finish at 201, with Nitish Reddy adding a single with a mistimed pull shot to long-on.
LIVE Score SRH 201/3 (20) CRR: 10.05
Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Can SRH Finish On High?
Boult delivers a mix of full deliveries and a low full toss, with Klaasen managing to hit a four over extra cover, a four lapped over short fine, and two singles to long-off, while Boult targets Klaasen's front pad with a tight line.
LIVE Score SRH 186/3 (19) CRR: 9.79
Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Chahal Taken To Cleaners
Chahal concedes just 4 runs from the last four balls after being hit for back-to-back sixes earlier, with Klaasen managing a brace, an inside edge onto the pad, a single, and two sixes lofted over long-on and deep midwicket, the latter of which results in a dropped catch by Parag.
LIVE Score
SRH 162/3 (17) CRR: 9.53
Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Travis Head Bowled
Avesh Khan dismisses Head, who scored 58 runs off 44 balls with six fours and three sixes, bowled by Avesh Khan.
LIVE Score SRH 131/3 (14.4) CRR: 8.93
Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: SRH Back On Top
Chahal suffers as Nitish Reddy smashes 21 runs off the over, including a reverse-swept boundary, a flat six over long-on, and another six lofted over long-off, with a couple of wides and missed reverse-sweeps in between.
LIVE Score SRH 123/2 (14) CRR: 8.79
Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Fifty For Head
Boult's over includes a wide delivery, Head reaching his fifty with a flick to deep midwicket, and a partnership of fifty runs reached as Nitish Reddy works the ball to midwicket for a single.
LIVE Score SRH 92/2 (12) CRR: 7.67
Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Head vs Chahal
Chahal faces a brutal assault from Head, who hits consecutive boundaries - a four through midwicket followed by two towering sixes, accumulating 18 runs off the over, while Nitish Reddy chips in with a single.
LIVE Score SRH 76/2 (10) CRR: 7.6
Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: SRH Going Very Slow
Sandeep Sharma delivers varied pace, with Head managing singles off off-speed deliveries, a wide evading the bat, and a slower delivery missed by Head's attempted shot over backward point.
LIVE Score SRH 48/2 (8) CRR: 6
Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: SRH 2 Down
Sandeep Sharma gets Anmolpreet Singh caught by Jaiswal off a length ball aimed towards leg-slip, Singh scoring 5 runs off 5 balls including a boundary.
LIVE Score SRH 35/2 (5.1) CRR: 6.77
Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Avesh Removes Abhishek
Avesh Khan dismisses Abhishek Sharma caught by Dhruv Jurel off the first ball with a short delivery, Sharma scoring 12 runs off 10 balls including a six.
LIVE Score SRH 25/1 (4.1) CRR: 6
Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Not A Great Start For SRH
Abhishek Sharma dances down the track and smashes a 92m six straight down the ground off Ashwin, followed by a single punched to long-off by Head, while the rest of the deliveries are either defended or pushed back to the bowler.
LIVE Score SRH 21/0 (3) CRR: 7
Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: SRH Need Quick Start
Abhishek Sharma and Head face Boult, Sharma pushes for a single, Sharma blocks solidly, Head takes a quick single, then unsuccessfully attempts to fence before Head gets lucky with a thick edge that's dropped and runs to the boundary.
LIVE Score SRH 12/0 (1.2) CRR: 9
Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Possible Impact Subs
Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian
Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Sanvir Singh, Jaydev Unadkat
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Toss Report
SRH won the toss and opted to bat first against RR at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday.
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Pitch Insights
Hyderabad's IPL 2024 pitch averages a staggering first innings total of 216, signaling a potential run-fest. How will teams adapt to the batting-friendly conditions for a competitive showdown?
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Youth Investment Payoff
Royals and Sunrisers reap rewards from nurturing young talent. Jaiswal and Parag shine for Royals, while Abhishek emerges as a high-impact player for Sunrisers, validating strategic investments.
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Head-Abhishek Duo's Dynamic
Head and Abhishek's complementary batting styles present Sunrisers with a versatile edge against Royals. Can their synergy outmaneuver Royals' tactical prowess, especially against Boult?
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Samson's Evolution and Chahal's Dominance
Samson's improved innings pacing and proficiency against spin highlight his growth, while Chahal's remarkable record against SRH poses a challenge. Will patterns persist or crumble under match pressure?
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Impact Substitutions and Batting Depth
With Bhuvneshwar Kumar's seasoned expertise facing Buttler's threat and Hetmyer's limited yet impactful presence, both teams seek strategic advantages from their key players' performances.
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Spin vs. Pace Strategy
Sunrisers contemplate bolstering their spin arsenal, considering Mayank Markande's inclusion against Royals' right-hand dominant lineup. Could spin dictate the rhythm at a ground renowned for sixes?
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Recent Performance
Sunrisers' recent track record boasts three victories in five matches, contrasting with Royals' dominant streak of four consecutive wins. Will momentum dictate the outcome?
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Recent Performance
Sunrisers' recent track record boasts three victories in five matches, contrasting with Royals' dominant streak of four consecutive wins. Will momentum dictate the outcome?
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Boult's Brilliance vs. SRH's Power
Royals, led by Trent Boult, maintain a powerplay average below 30 and restrict runs to a mere 8 per over. Can they contain Sunrisers' aggressive batters amidst Hyderabad's six-hitting spree?
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Clash of Titans: Batting vs. Bowling Mastery
Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad headline IPL's top batting and bowling units, respectively. Royals boast a single 200-plus total conceded, while Sunrisers continually set IPL batting records.
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Watch Out For Travis Head And Abhishek Sharma
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have been in terrific form with the bat. Abhishek has smashed 303 runs off just 9 balls at a strike rate of 214.89. Head being head, has scored 338 runs in just 8 innings and is batting with a strike rate of 211.25. Watch out for them in today's match, especially if Hyderabad bat first.
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Check Sunrisers' Likely Playing 11
SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.
Impact sub: Anmolpreet Singh/Mayank Markande.
LIVE SRH vs RR: Watch Out For Sanju Samson
In Hyderabad during the IPL, Sanju Samson boasts the highest average among all batters, standing at an impressive 71.75. His tally of 287 runs, coupled with a strike rate of 147.17, places him second only to Klaasen, who has amassed 351 runs at an average of 58.5 and a striking rate of 191.8.
Rajasthan Vs Hyderabad LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The 50th match of IPL 2024 is set for an evening start. The Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals contest will start from 7.30 pm IST and the toss is going to happen at 7 pm IST. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the match here.
SRH vs RR Live: RR Brilliant Chasers While SRH Struggling To Bat In 2nd Innings
Rajasthan Royals are chasing superbly this season as they have chased down targets on all 6 occasions they have batted second. On the other hand, SRH have struggled in chasing. But while batting first, SRH have lost just one game out of five.
SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score: Check Head-To-Head Record
SRH and RR have met each other 18 times in the history of IPL. Both have 9 games each. This record reveals that you cannot pick a favourite among them, especially in their current form.
SRH vs RR LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.
RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
RR vs SRH LIVE: Squads
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh
LIVE SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture taking place tonight.