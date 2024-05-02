Highlights | SRH vs RR IPL 2024: SRH Win By 1 Run

Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a nail-biting victory over Rajasthan Royals by just one run in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League 2024. SRH posted a challenging total of 201/3 in their 20 overs, with Nitish Reddy top-scoring with an unbeaten 76, ably supported by Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen. In response, Rajasthan Royals fought valiantly but fell short by one run, finishing at 200/7 in their 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag starred with the bat, scoring 67 and 77 runs respectively. However, crucial wickets from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pat Cummins helped SRH defend their total successfully. The match witnessed thrilling moments, keeping fans on the edge of their seats until the last ball.

