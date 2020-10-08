SRH vs KXIP Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 22: Warner, Bairstow off to solid start

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 22 of the ongoing IPL 2020. Today, David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off with KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab are currently occupying sixth and eighth spot, respectively in the IPL 13 standings. While SRH have clinched two wins from five matches they have played so far, Kings XI are standing at the bottom of the table after just one victory from five games.

The Hyderabad-based franchise has lost the services of their star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the rest of the tournament due to a thigh injury.SRH have named left-arm fast bowler Prithvi Raj Yarra as a replacement for injured Bhuvneshwar for remainder of the season.

Openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have failed to perform consistently in the tournament so far and will look to turn the tables for themselves and provide a good start to their side against KL Rahul's team.

Meanwhile,the Kings XI Punjab had displayed some really impressive peformances with the bat despite clinching just one victory so far. Openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have shone with the bat and are currently occupying top and third spot in the Orange Cap table with 302 and 272 runs, respectively.

The two sides have locked horns in a total of 14 matches, with Sunrisers Hyderabad emerging victorious on 10 occasions and Kings XI clinching wins in four matches.

Here are the live updates: