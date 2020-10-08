हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

SRH vs KXIP Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 22: Warner, Bairstow off to solid start

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 22 of the ongoing IPL 2020. Today, David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off with KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab  at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 8, 2020 - 19:50
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 22 of the ongoing IPL 2020. Today, David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off with KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab  at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab are currently occupying sixth and eighth spot, respectively in the IPL 13 standings. While SRH have clinched two wins from five matches they have played so far, Kings XI are standing at the bottom of the table after just one victory from five games.

The Hyderabad-based franchise has lost the services of their star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the rest of the tournament due to a thigh injury.SRH have named left-arm fast bowler Prithvi Raj Yarra as a replacement for injured Bhuvneshwar for remainder of the season.

Openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have failed to perform consistently in the tournament so far and will look to turn the tables for themselves and provide a good start to their side against KL Rahul's team.

Meanwhile,the Kings XI Punjab had displayed some really impressive peformances with the bat despite clinching just one victory so far. Openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have shone with the bat and are currently occupying top and third spot in the Orange Cap table with 302 and 272 runs, respectively.

The two sides have locked horns in a total of 14 matches, with Sunrisers Hyderabad emerging victorious on 10 occasions and Kings XI clinching wins in four matches.

Here are the live updates:

 

8 October 2020, 19:50 PM

Openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have provided a strong start to the SRH, adding 19 runs in the first two overs. The Sunrisers skipper (9) got off the mark with a boundary by slapping the fourth delivery of the first over from Cottrell straight and aerially towards boundary. Bairstow (5), on the other hand, tapped the second delivery from Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the next over wide of extra cover to open his account with four runs. SRH 19/0 (2 overs)

8 October 2020, 19:48 PM

Openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have provided a strong start to the SRH, adding 19 runs in the first two overs. The Sunrisers skipper (9) got off the mark with a boundary by slapping the fourth delivery of the first over from Cottrell straight and aerially towards boundary. Bairstow (5), on the other hand, tapped the second delivery from Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the next over wide of extra cover to open his account with four runs. SRH 19/0 (2 overs)

8 October 2020, 19:33 PM

Skipper-cum-opener David Warner and opening batsman Jonny Bairstow have walked down the crease to begin SRH innings. Sheldon Cottrell to open the attack for Kings XI. 

8 October 2020, 19:14 PM

Sunisers Hyderabad have made one change in their Playing XI. Khaleel Ahmed is back in for Sid Kaul. For Kings XI Punjab, Prabsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Mujeeb ur Rahman are in , while Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan and Sarfraz Khan are out for the clash.
 

8 October 2020, 19:12 PM

LINEUPS:

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: KL Rahul (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Prabsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb ur Rahman/Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

8 October 2020, 19:10 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bat first against Kings XI Punjab !

8 October 2020, 18:56 PM

The toss for SRH vs KXIP clash will take place shortly. 

  • 68,35,655Confirmed
  • 1,05,526Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT41M26S

Taal Thok Ke: Mumbai Police unearths TRP scam