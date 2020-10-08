SRH vs KXIP Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 22: Warner, Bairstow off to solid start

8 October 2020, 19:50 PM
Openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have provided a strong start to the SRH, adding 19 runs in the first two overs. The Sunrisers skipper (9) got off the mark with a boundary by slapping the fourth delivery of the first over from Cottrell straight and aerially towards boundary. Bairstow (5), on the other hand, tapped the second delivery from Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the next over wide of extra cover to open his account with four runs. SRH 19/0 (2 overs)
8 October 2020, 19:48 PM
8 October 2020, 19:33 PM
Skipper-cum-opener David Warner and opening batsman Jonny Bairstow have walked down the crease to begin SRH innings. Sheldon Cottrell to open the attack for Kings XI.
8 October 2020, 19:14 PM
Sunisers Hyderabad have made one change in their Playing XI. Khaleel Ahmed is back in for Sid Kaul. For Kings XI Punjab, Prabsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Mujeeb ur Rahman are in , while Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan and Sarfraz Khan are out for the clash.
8 October 2020, 19:12 PM
LINEUPS:
Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: KL Rahul (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Prabsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb ur Rahman/Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
8 October 2020, 19:10 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bat first against Kings XI Punjab !
8 October 2020, 18:56 PM
The toss for SRH vs KXIP clash will take place shortly.