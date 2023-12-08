trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2696705
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Players List in WPL Team Auction 2024: Base Price, Age, Country, Records & Statistics

WIPL Team Auction 2024: RCB still holds a substantial purse of INR 3.35 crore.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 05:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The anticipation is palpable as the Women’s Premier League (WPL) gears up for its second edition, with the auction scheduled for Saturday, December 9, in Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), having faced a knockout blow in the previous season against Mumbai Indians, is now strategizing for a triumphant comeback in the WPL 2024. In the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai, RCB faced disappointment in the knockout stage, losing by 4 wickets to Mumbai Indians. Eager to shake off last year's setback, RCB is ready to make waves in the upcoming WPL edition.

Full Squad Overview

Retained Players:

Asha Shobana
Disha Kasat
Ellyse Perry
Heather Knight
Indrani Roy
Kanika Ahuja
Renuka Singh
Richa Ghosh
Shreyanka Patil
Smriti Mandhana
Sophie Devine

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Batters: Disha Kasat, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Asha Shobana, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine

Wicket-keepers: Indrani Roy, Richa Ghosh

Bowlers: Renuka Singh

Overseas Players: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight

Released Players:

Dané Van Niekerk
Erin Burns
Komal Zanzad
Megan Schutt
Poonam Khemnar
Preeti Bose
Sahana Pawar

Remaining Purse and Key Stats

With a total spend of INR 10.15 crore in the previous auction, RCB still holds a substantial purse of INR 3.35 crore. The team's costliest purchase, Indian batter Smriti Mandhana, was acquired for an impressive INR 3.4 crore, making her the franchise's most expensive player.

