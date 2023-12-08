Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Players List in WPL Team Auction 2024: Base Price, Age, Country, Records & Statistics
The anticipation is palpable as the Women’s Premier League (WPL) gears up for its second edition, with the auction scheduled for Saturday, December 9, in Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), having faced a knockout blow in the previous season against Mumbai Indians, is now strategizing for a triumphant comeback in the WPL 2024. In the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai, RCB faced disappointment in the knockout stage, losing by 4 wickets to Mumbai Indians. Eager to shake off last year's setback, RCB is ready to make waves in the upcoming WPL edition.
Full Squad Overview
Retained Players:
Asha Shobana
Disha Kasat
Ellyse Perry
Heather Knight
Indrani Roy
Kanika Ahuja
Renuka Singh
Richa Ghosh
Shreyanka Patil
Smriti Mandhana
Sophie Devine
Captain: Smriti Mandhana
Batters: Disha Kasat, Smriti Mandhana
All-rounders: Asha Shobana, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine
Wicket-keepers: Indrani Roy, Richa Ghosh
Bowlers: Renuka Singh
Overseas Players: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight
Released Players:
Dané Van Niekerk
Erin Burns
Komal Zanzad
Megan Schutt
Poonam Khemnar
Preeti Bose
Sahana Pawar
Remaining Purse and Key Stats
With a total spend of INR 10.15 crore in the previous auction, RCB still holds a substantial purse of INR 3.35 crore. The team's costliest purchase, Indian batter Smriti Mandhana, was acquired for an impressive INR 3.4 crore, making her the franchise's most expensive player.
