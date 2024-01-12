Long Lost Brothers: Internet Sensation Orry Meets Team India Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Pictures Go Viral

Team India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal met internet sensation Orry and captioned post "Long Lost Brothers,' on Instagram which went viral within minutes of posting the pictures. Orry frequently finds himself in photos alongside celebrities. In addition to being seen with Yuzvendra Chahal, he was captured spending time with Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer last year in Mumbai.

'Only Effective As Opener,' Babar Azam Trolled Even After Scoring Fifty Against New Zealand

Checkout the pictures here:

In terms of cricket, Chahal is currently not included in India's squad for the ongoing three-match T20I series at home against Afghanistan. He had accompanied the Men in Blue to South Africa for a three-match ODI series in December 2023 but did not get the chance to play in any of the matches.

Chahal and Dhanashree's love story

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who appeared on the celebrity dance reality show, 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' has shed the light on his love story with his wife Dhanashree Verma, and shared how their conversation started during the Covid pandemic.

Dhanashree, who is a dentist, YouTuber and choreographer married Chahal in December 2020. (WATCH: David Warner Arrives At SCG In Helicopter For Sydney Sixers Vs Sydney Thunders)

The leg spin bowler, who came to the show in order to support his wife, has spilled the beans about their love story.

Talking about the same, the sports personality, who has represented India in both chess and cricket internationally, said: “At that time, the lockdown was going on, and for the first time, I was at home for three months. Since childhood, I had a desire to learn dance, and we have many common friends, so I asked if anyone teaches dance, and that's when I got Dhanashree’s recommendation.”

“I messaged her on Instagram, and her reply came after 10-15 days. Then the classes started, and for two months, I was a very sincere student. When offline classes started, something else happened (laughs). One day, we were randomly talking about how even during the lockdown, you remain cheerful, while everyone is worried. From there, our conversation started, and slowly, things progressed,” shared Yuzvendra.

In the 'Raveena Tandon Special' episode, Dhanashree and her choreographer, Sagar Bora presented a performance that narrated Dhanashree and Yuzvendra's beautiful love story to the song ‘Tumse Jo Dekhte Hi Pyar Hua’.

The choreography beautifully depicted the milestones of their relationship, from the magical moments of falling in love to the unbreakable bond they now share.

Talking about his excitement of seeing Dhanashree perform live, Yuzvendra said: “This is the first time in three years that I’m seeing Dhanashree in a live performance. She always used to come to support me in my matches, standing beside me like my strength, it used to give me a boost and now I have the chance to come here and support her. After her injury, I am seeing her dance after 14 months.”

Impressed by the act, guest Raveena shared: “It was such an energetic and strong performance; I couldn’t take my eyes off of you. Sorry, Sagar, you are a fantastic choreographer, but today, your student has surpassed you. She was on fire and with the energy she put in, she took the stage by storm.”

“Literally, Dhanashree, the power in your performance was just fantastic. And I know how difficult it is for girls to get that extra power that reaches the screen and the audience; that's challenging. And you have met that challenge,” added Raveena.