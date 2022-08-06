Former IPL chairman and businessmen Lalit Modi cannot stop gushing over his latest love interest Sushmita Sen. The 58-year-old businessmen, who now lives in UK, had revealed that he was dating the former Miss Universe Sen and that took the actresses' fans by surprise. Lalit has gone to share some romantic pictures from their vacation together but there has been no official confirmation received from Sushmit's side. She has made only a cryptic post after Lalit's admission that he was dating her.

On Saturday, Lalit continued with his PDA on social media as he dropped some cheesy comments on Sushmita's latest pictures and videos from Sardinia, an Italian island where the two were vacationing some time back. Lalit wrote: "Looking hot in Sardinina", "Love the posts from Sardinina finally". Sushmita had shared a hot picture and video of hers from the trip where she can also be see doing scooba diving. In that post, she wrote: "Align, pause, breathe…let go!!! A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea!! Beautifully captured @itsalways_ Where life has depth…I am all in!"

Check out the post and replies below.

Not to forget, after the love affair between Lalit and Sushmita became public, it led to a lot of talk, most of it leading to sexist comments on the actress. Sushmita was called amny things and one of them was 'gold digger' as some haters felt she was dating 'old' man like Lalit Modi only for money. Sushmita had then given a perfect reply to the trollers, saying she is anyway interested in diamonds, which she believes in buying herself.

She had writte: "I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds. And yes I still buy them myself!!!"

The Bollywood actress recently came out with a Web series Arya 2 and she will be seen in many assignments in the coming days.