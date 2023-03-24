'Love You Bhai', Hardik Pandya Posts Heartwarming Message On Brother Krunal's Birthday - Check Here

India and Lucknow Super Giants cricketer Krunal Pandya turned 32 on Friday (March 24) and he received the best birthday wish from his brother Hardik Pandya. Krunal could not have asked for a better wish on his big day as Hardik wrote that he is lucky to have got the company of his brother in his life. "From dreaming together to living the dream. Bhai, I wouldn’t have anyone else by my side on this journey called life. We’ve laughed, cried, celebrated, danced and gone through our ups and downs knowing that anything and everything is possible as long as we have each other," wrote Hardik.

"Love you bhai and I hope you have the best day and year ahead. I’ll try to be the HP papa to your son just like you’ve been the best to mine. Happy birthday my love

@krunalpandya24," he further wrote.

Take a look at Hardik's post on Krunal's birthday here:

From dreaming together to living the dream. Bhai, I wouldn't have anyone else by my side on this journey called life. We've laughed, cried, celebrated, danced and gone through our ups and downs knowing that anything and everything is possible as long as we have each other. pic.twitter.com/1TF77lHOgn — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 24, 2023

Love you bhai and I hope you have the best day and year ahead. I'll try to be the HP papa to your son just like you've been the best to mine. Happy birthday my love @krunalpandya24 _________ pic.twitter.com/bahT4RcoC0 March 24, 2023

Krunal made his international debut at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2018 in an ODI vs West Indies. His ODI debut came in 2021 in a match vs England at MCA, Pune. Krunal had made his IPL debut vs Gujarat Lions for Mumbai Indians in 2016. Since then he has featured in 98 IPL games, picking 61 wickets and scoring 1326 runs at strike rate of 136.7. So far, Krunal has played 5 ODIs, and 19 T20Is.

Krunal will be hoping for a good IPL 2023 as he aims to win the first-ever IPL title for his new franchise Lucknow Super Giants. The batting all-rounder had a below-par IPL last year and would be hoping for a better show his year. He will be up against his dearest brother Hardik in IPL. Hardik plays and captains Gujarat Titans (GT) in the league.