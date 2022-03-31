LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI: Who will Moeen Ali replace in Chennai Super Kings side?

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been given a big boost with the availability of England all-rounder Moeen Ali for their second match of IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday (March 31).

Moeen, who missed the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders due to delay in getting India visa, is expected to slot into the side in place of New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner. The Kiwi left-arm spinner had a modest outing against KKR, going for 31 runs in four over while picking up one wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK may also bring in Rajvardhan Hangargekar in place of Shivam Dube, who failed with both bat and all in their opening game. Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden believes that four times Indian Premier League champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are capable of winning IPL 2022 and retaining the title despite a change in leadership.

CSK will be hoping to pick up their first points at the Brabourne Stadium when they meet with Lucknow Super Giant on Thursday. “CSK will not be disheartened with the loss in their opening game against KKR. There were plenty of positives for the Ravindra Jadeja-led side. Their top-order saw a rare batting collapse in the first game but there`s a lot of experience in the side and I am sure they’ll come back stronger in the next game,” Aussie batting legend Hayden said during an episode of Cricket Live on Star Sports.

“They missed Moeen Ali in the tournament opener and he will be available for selection in the next match. CSK have it in them to it pull off and that makes them a dangerous side,” he added.

Their opponent LSG also lost their opening game against the Gujarat Titans. But KL Rahul’s side are likely to go in with almost the same Playing XI as their opening match as Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is still unavailable.

West Indies pair of Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers are also yet to join the Super Giants and will be unavailable for the game against CSK.

Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Match No. 7

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 31, 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney + Hotstar website and app for live streaming.

Probable Playing XIs for LSG vs CSK

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne