LIVE Updates | LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: KL Rahul vs Hardik Pandya

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

On Saturday, April 22, the 30th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. KL Rahul's team will enter the game with high morale, following their recent victory against Rajasthan Royals, who were the pre-tournament favourites and table toppers. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans faced a disappointing defeat against Sanju Samson's Men in Pink in their previous outing at their home ground. However, the Gujarat skipper can take comfort in the fact that his team has remained unbeaten against LSG so far.

In the last game at this venue, the batters found it challenging to find their rhythm on a sluggish pitch. The upcoming match is also likely to witness a similar situation, with the pitch expected to be slow and the spinners likely to have a significant impact on the game. As a result, the team that wins the toss may prefer to bat first.

21 April 2023
23:29 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. To follow over-by-over updates stay tuned!

DNA Video
