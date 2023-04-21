LIVE Updates | LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: KL Rahul vs Hardik Pandya

On Saturday, April 22, the 30th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. KL Rahul's team will enter the game with high morale, following their recent victory against Rajasthan Royals, who were the pre-tournament favourites and table toppers. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans faced a disappointing defeat against Sanju Samson's Men in Pink in their previous outing at their home ground. However, the Gujarat skipper can take comfort in the fact that his team has remained unbeaten against LSG so far.

In the last game at this venue, the batters found it challenging to find their rhythm on a sluggish pitch. The upcoming match is also likely to witness a similar situation, with the pitch expected to be slow and the spinners likely to have a significant impact on the game. As a result, the team that wins the toss may prefer to bat first.

