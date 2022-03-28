GT vs LSG IPL 2022: Ahead of Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans debut, Sara Tendulkar enjoys holiday in Scotland, see pic

Team India batter Shubman Gill is set to make his debut with new team Gujarat Titans against newcomers Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (March 28). Gill is rumoured to be the boyfriend of legendary cricket Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Sara, meanwhile, is thousands of miles away in the United Kingdom and currently enjoying a holiday in Inverness in Scotland. Sara Tendulkar has been regularly posting updates on her Instagram feed with beautiful pictures from the Scottish countryside.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill is taking the upcoming season as an opportunity to make the cut into the Indian team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Gill, who has previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, is now looking to don the jersey of the Men-in-Blue for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

“The player who will do well in the IPL will have a great chance to make it to the T20 World Cup. I am also looking forward to if I do well in this IPL then I will even have a chance to get selected for the World Cup and if I am able to do that then I will be very happy,” Shubman Gill told news agency ANI last week.

The talented batter has played 58 matches in the Indian Premier League after making his debut in this league in 2018 and this season he believes that any team can win, including his team. “Definitely all the ten teams have the chance. We have as much chance to win the IPL as any other team or I think we would take the IPL by storm because we have all the boxes ticked this year and our team has proper batters, fast bowlers, genuine all-rounders. So, I think the way our team has been built we have ticked each and every box and it all boils down to how well we play on the field. So, the more we spend time with our team the better it will be,” Shubman Gill said.

After playing in the IPL under the leadership of Dinesh Karthik and 2019 ICC World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan the Punjab lad will be playing under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya who is leading an IPL side for the first time.

“Definitely when you think of Hardik as a captain the first image which comes in your mind is as a player I have the freedom to express myself on the field and there is nothing more that you can ask from a captain and if you have the freedom to express yourself on the way that you want to play your game. If you have that freedom on the field if your captain allows you to do that there is nothing more you can ask from a captain and when you think of Hardik there is nothing more comfort as a player you can do that,” Gill explained.

(With ANI inputs)