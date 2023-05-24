topStoriesenglish2612673
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator Predicted Playing 11: Will Rohit Sharma Use Arjun Tendulkar As Trump Card?

Ahead of the all-important IPL 2023 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, take a look at the possible changes in both the teams. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 01:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator Predicted Playing 11: Will Rohit Sharma Use Arjun Tendulkar As Trump Card?

Mumbai Indians (MI) face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Eliminator of Indian Premier League (2023) with an aim to book a spot in the second Qualifier. The Rohit Sharma and Co just made it to the playoffs after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) failed to win their last group game vs Gujarat Titans (GT). One cannot say only good fortune has carried MI into the playoffs as they have played good cricket also in the league. On the other hand, LSG finished at No 3 in the points table to qualify for the playoffs. After KL Rahul eas ruled out of the competition, it appeared as if LSG's campaign will get off track but the exact opposite happened. Under Krunal Pandya's leadership, LSG have played inspiring and tactically-strong cricket. Lucknow have made it to their second back-to-back playoffs and this time they will be aiming to go all the way to the finals and win the cup.

Also Read | Mohit Sharma Gets Online HATE After Dismissing MS Dhoni During GT Vs CSK Qualifier 1 Clash Of IPL 2023

LSG predicted XI

Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers are expected to start the innings with the bat for LSG. Lucknow have a strong middle order formed by Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya but they will want their openers to fire too. Chennai track will help the spinners and that gives LSG some advantage over MI. They have quality slow-ball bowlers in Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi, who is in good bowling form at the moment. Mohsin Khan and Yash Thakur have bowled well too and should be in the playing 11 vs MI. 

Will Rohit bet on Arjun Tendulkar?

Hrithik Shokeen might get selected for the LSG encounter, keepingn in mind the left-handed batters in LSG lineup. Tilak Varma may also be recalled for the big game. Chances of Arjun Tendulkar playing the eliminator are low as Rohit Sharma won't risk making too many changes in the playing 11. His left-arm pace can add a variety to the pace attack but MI managament may stick with the trio of Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff and Akash Madhwal as pace-bowling options.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818