Mohit Sharma Gets Online HATE After Dismissing MS Dhoni During GT Vs CSK Qualifier 1 Clash Of IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) fell short by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. The visitors could not chase down the 173-run target set by the Super Kings at Chepauk. Using the conditions to their advantage, CSK bowled out GT for 157 in 20 overs, booking a spot in the final for the record-extending 10th time. Dhoni may not have performed with the bat on the night, but he was tactically very strong while defending 173 runs against a strong GT batting lineup. The game, however, saw an ugly finish, not on the ground but on social media

Dhoni fans abuse GT Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma, who made his international debut, under the captaincy of Dhoni was super elated after picking the wicket of his mentor. The Titans pacer has been one of the biggest comeback stories in the season. He was out with injury for a long time and then thought about quitting playing cricket at one stage but positive words from Ashish Nehra helped him regain confidence. He became the net bowler for GT in IPL 2023, throwing away his ego of having playing for India for a good time. Mohit got returns for his hard work as he got a chance in IPL 2023 and has picked up 19 wickets in 12 matches so far.

The wicket of Dhoni, however, invited online hate. Some of Dhoni fans posted some very ugly comments, filled with abuses, on his social media posts. Take a look at some of the ugly comments made on his posts below.

CSK enter the final of IPL 2023

Dhoni was mighty pleased with the effort of his team after booking a spot in the IPL 2023 final. They will aim to win their record-equalling fifth IPL title. Mumbai Indians have five too. Speaking about CSK's habit of making it to the final, Dhoni said that it is not an easy task and required months of preparation to reach there. "IPL is too big to say it's just another final. Used to be 8 top teams, now it's 10. I won't say it's just another final. It's hard work of 2 months. Everybody has contributed. Yes, middle-order has not got ample opportunity," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.