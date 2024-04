LSG Vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Lucknow Super Giants Vs Rajasthan Royals In Ekana Stadium, 730PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are ready to lock horns with the league leaders Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday (April 27). KL Rahul and co are in red-hot form winning their last two games against the mighty Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - one at home and one away from home at Chepauk.

Sanju Samson and his side are also in tremendous form standing on top of the points table with 7 wins from their 8 matches played so far. RR have only lost one match and they have 14 points. KKR are second with 10 points under their belt.

LSG vs RR: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (C)

BATTERS: Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-Rounders: Riyan Parag, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal (VC), Sandeep Sharma

LSG vs RR: Predicted 11s

LSG: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal/ Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry/ Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma.

Both Team Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Manimaran Siddharth, Arshad Khan,Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Shamar Joseph, Ashton Turner, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav.