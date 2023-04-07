LSG Vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LSG Vs SRH IPL 2023 Match No 10 in Lucknow, 730PM IST, April 7

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Sunrisers Hyderabad are in search for their first win of the IPL 2023 under a new skipper – Aiden Markram – as they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow in match no. 10 on Friday. SRH started IPL 2023 with a massive 72-run loss to Rajasthan Royals at home last week.

Lucknow Super Giants, who reached the IPL 2022 playoffs on debut, have one win and one loss under their belt. KL Rahul’s side won the first-ever IPL match at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow last week, hammering Delhi Capitals. But lost their second match to MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in Chennai.

SRH, on the other hand, were led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the last match with Markram yet to join the squad due to national commitments. Apart from Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen are also available for the game against LSG but only Klaasen is expected to make the cut.

The two sides have met only once in IPL last year with LSG coming out on top by 12 runs in that encounter. SRH will be keen on posting their first win of the season and their first-ever victory over LSG.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Match No. 10 Details

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Date & Time: April 7, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match No. 10 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mark Wood

Captain: Umran Malik

Vice-captain: T Natarajan

LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match No 10 Predicted 11

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, K Gowtham, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan