LSG Vs SRH IPL 2023: Aiden Markram To Make Captaincy Debut For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Quinton de Kock Available For Lucknow Super Giants

South African cricketers are back and available for both Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of match no. 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. It will be a special occasion for Aiden Markram, who will make his captaincy debut for former champions SRH while SA teammate Heinrich Klaasen is also expected to return to the side.

For KL Rahul’s LSG, opener Quinton de Kock will be back in Playing 11 too and expected to partner in-form Kyle Mayers at the top. De Kock can either replace Nicholas Pooran or Marcus Stoinis in the playing 11 but it looks like Stoinis could be the one to make way after struggling to find form with both bat and ball early in the tournament.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, will most likely replace Fazalhaq Farooqi and Glenn Phillips with the incoming Markram and Klaasen in the side. Afghanistan pacer Farooqi picked up a couple of wickets against Rajasthan Royals in their first match but proved very expensive, giving away 41 runs in 4 overs. He was replaced by ‘Impact Player’ Abdul Samad in the SRH batting innings.

Kiwi wicketkeeper Phillips also disappointed with the bat, scoring only 8 and in-form Klaasen could be like-for-like change in the playing 11 of the SRH. Young South African pacer Marco Jansen will have to wait for some more time before his return to the SRH line-up with Adil Rashid likely to hold on to his spot.

Talking about LSG ‘Impact Player’, they can possibly start with Ayush Badoni if they are batting first but could replace him with either Jaydev Unadkat or Yash Thakur in the bowling innings. Abdul Samad and Kartik Tyagi could be the ‘Impact Player’ used by SRH skipper Aiden Markram.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, K Gowtham, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan