Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohsin Khan Dedicates Match-Winning Performance To Father Recovering In ICU

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pace bowler put up a sensational performance in the final over of their IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) to guide his team to a five-run win at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. Needing 11 to win in the final over, MI had the edge with Tim David and Cameron Green in the middle but left-arm pacer Mohsin put up a brilliant show and conceded only five runs in the final over under tremendous pressure.

Mohsin, who missed most of last IPL season due to a shoulder injury, dedicated his performance to his ailing father who was discharged recently from ICU after 10 days. “It’s been a tough time as I was injured, playing after a year. My father got discharged from the ICU yesterday and he was in the hospital for the last 10 days and I did it for him, he would have been watching,” he said at the post-match presentation.

“I’m grateful to the team and the support staff, Gautam (Gambhir) sir, Vijay (Dahiya) sir for playing me this game even though I did not do well in the last game.”

Talking about his plan in the final over, Mohsin Khan said, “The plan was to execute what I did in practice. Even Krunal was talking to me and I told him the same.

“The run-up is the same, did not change it in the last over. I was trying to calm myself down, not look at the scoreboard and bowl the 6 balls well. "Since the wicket was gripping, I tried the slower ball, but I bowled two of those and then changed to the yorker and it was reversing as well.”

Mohsin Khan also revealed how a career-threatening injury laid him low last season. “I went through a career threatening injury. I once had a feeling that I couldn’t play again. Doctors said if I was a month late in that surgery, they might have to cut my hand off. LSG team supported me the most,” Mohsin said.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag praised Mohsin Khan for his brilliant final over as well. “Terrific last over by Mohsin. To defend 11 of the last over against Tim David and Green was a special effort. Last 3 overs with the ball proved costly for Mumbai,” Sehwag tweeted.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said his team couldn’t win the little moments and lost its way in the second half of the chase. “We didn’t play well enough to win the game. There were little moments in the game that we didn’t win unfortunately.

“We assessed the pitch really well and it was a good pitch to bat on and that score was definitely chaseable and we lost our way in the second half of the innings,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

With Marcus Stoinis (89 off 47 balls) on song, Mumbai leaked 54 runs in the last three overs. “We gave too many runs at the back end and the last three overs went for a few. But the way we started with the bat we were in a good position to chase, but like I said we lost our way in the second half. He (Stoinis) played really well, kept hitting straight which is what you need to do on a pitch like this. It was a brilliant knock from him.”