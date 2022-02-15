Lucknow Super Giants Players List after IPL Auction 2022: Check LSG Team New Squad, Price, Name of Sold and Unsold Players

LSG IPL 2022 players list: Lucknow Super Giants is one of the two new franchises that will participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from the 15th season. The team is based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and it is owned by Sanjeev Goenka’s RPSG Group.

LSG is the most expensive franchise in IPL history as RPSG Group won the rights to operate the franchise with a bid of over Rs 7,090 crore. The team will play its home matches at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, LSG drafted KL Rahul as their captain, making him the joint highest-paid player in the league. The franchise also purchased Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi. The franchise also roped in former India batter Gautam Gambhir as the team strategist and mentor.

In its first appearance at the IPL Mega Auction, Lucknow was the only team to utilise their full purse. After picking KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi from the draft, they acquired excellent choices of Indian and overseas players to be one of the possibly strongest sides after the auction ended.

Giant ambitions

Giant preparations

Giant execution What a fantastic squad we've put together. Full Bawaal! #LucknowSuperGiants #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/8bUhHcCnsO — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) February 14, 2022

Strength: Their bowling attack has the ingredients to be well-rounded. Mark Wood, Avesh Khan and Jason Holder will handle the pace department while Bishnoi along with K Gowtham and Krunal Pandya offer lots of variety in the spin arena.

Weakness: Though they have batting strength in KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, the lack of another experienced Indian batter may hurt them. Manish Pandey didn`t have a good time in IPL 2021 while Manan Vohra, with sporadic appearances in the tournament, hasn`t shined on a consistent basis.

Opportunity: With three all-round options in Pandya, Stoinis and Holder, Lucknow will have some striking depth, giving them a chance to rotate bowling options and have lots of batting too. Gowtham can also hit the ball hard and Deepak Hooda can chip in with some off-spin too.

Threat: Injuries to any of the five all-round options can hamper Lucknow’s chances of doing well in the tournament.

Draft: KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore)

Final list of players purchased by LSG in IPL 2022 auction:

Quinton de Kock (Rs 6.75 crore), Manish Pandey (Rs 4.60 crore), Jason Holder (Rs 8.75 crore), Deepak Hooda (Rs 5.75 crore), Krunal Pandya (Rs 8.25 crore), Mark Wood (Rs 7.5 crore), Avesh Khan (Rs 10 crore), Ankit Singh Rajpoot (Rs 50 lakh), K Gowtham (Rs 90 lakh), Dushmanta Chameera (Rs 2 crore), Shahbaz Nadeem (Rs 50 lakh), Manan Vohra (Rs 20 lakh), Mohsin Khan (Rs 20 lakh), Ayush Badoni (Rs 20 lakh), Kyle Mayers (Rs 50 lakh), Evin Lewis (Rs 2 crore), Mayank Yadav (Rs 20 lakh)

(with IANS inputs)