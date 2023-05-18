LSG Will Wear Special Jersey Against KKR As A Tribute To Mohun Bagan; See Pic

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will get a jersey makeover when they meet hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Indian Premier League 2023 soon at Eden Gardens. The LSG jersey is going to have shades of Mohun Bagan, the legendary football club from Kolkata. LSG made an announcement on Twitter about the same and also revealed the special jersey they are going to wear in the IPL 2023 contest vs KKR on Saturday. LSG tweeted: "Lucknow's #GazabAndaz, now in Kolkata's colours. Our tribute to Mohun Bagan and the City of Joy."

Lucknow's #GazabAndaz, now in Kolkata's colours. _



Our tribute to Mohun Bagan and the City of Joy. __ pic.twitter.com/JTaWpSB1vq — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 18, 2023

LSG need one more win to qualify for playoffs

Lucknow will have win on their mind when they meet KKR in Saturday's evening encounter at Kolkata. In 13 matches so far, LSG have won seven, while losing 5 while in one match they had to share the points because the game was washed out. That means, LSG have 15 points with one match left in the league stage. One more win will easily take them to the playoff as with 17 points, no other team other than Chennai Super Kings (CSK) can match them.

LSG's key players to watch out vs KKR

LSG are playing good all-round cricket, at the moment. The biggest match-winners for them have been the batters, especially Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis. With KL Rahul injured and out of the league, Pooran and Stoinis have been asked to bat slightly up and this move has benefitted Lucknow a lot. Apart from these two, LSG have alway found some hero in bowling lineup. A couple of nights ago, it was Mohsin Khan, who stopped Mumbai from scoring 11 off the last over. It was a super display of holding nerves in a tensed moment from Mohsin, who was coming into the match after a long injury layoff.

Can KKR qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs?

Kolkata can still qualify for playoffs but they will be dependent on other match results to go in their favour. KKR, currently with 12 points, have one game remaining in the league stage. They can, at best, reach to 14 points. They can secure the fourth spot but will need remaining teams, who are in hunt for a place, also get stuck at 14 points minimum so that NRR will decide who goes in and who goes out.